In the Super Bowl bye week, Chiefs fans are ready for the ‘Kelce Bowl’

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that most Chiefs fans prefer the Super Bowl LVII narrative about the Kelce brothers.

Best Super Bowl LVII narrative

Almost three in five Chiefs fans are more intrigued by two brothers appearing on opposing Super Bowl teams than Kansas City’s head coach being one of the opposing team’s greatest former head coaches. And why not? It’s possible that these two siblings from Ohio’s New Heights suburb will both end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Patrick Mahomes’ second Super Bowl MVP award

Kansas City’s star quarterback was named the NFL’s MVP in 2018 and the Super Bowl MVP in 2019. It’s very likely he will be named NFL MVP for 2022. Could he also be named Super Bowl MVP? More than four in five Chiefs fans think so.

Most crucial injured player

The Chiefs had many players leave the AFC Championship game with injuries — and more than half of Kansas City fans think that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was the biggest loss. He suffered a concussion in the game. It is unknown if he will be available for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Championship round officiating

Since the AFC and NFC title games, there has been a lot of talk about questionable officiating. One in five NFL fans from across the country think that officiating affected the outcome of both games — but one in three think it only affected Kansas City’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, almost half of NFL fans believe officiating played no role in the outcome of either game.

Patrick Mahomes’ popularity

We often see discussions about “Mahomes fatigue” among NFL fans. But when Super Bowl LVII comes around, close to three in five NFL fans would prefer to see Mahomes win the game.

Chiefs-Eagles matchup

But while most NFL fans would prefer to see Mahomes (and the Chiefs) win, most believe that the Eagles will actually claim the victory — which is why the betting odds currently favor Philadelphia by 1.5 points.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.