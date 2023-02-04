Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are edging towards a dynasty

The latest

The Chiefs Are Close Kansas City is closer than any other current team. This is the third Super Bowl appearance in a four-year span for a franchise that generally has the same core led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and venerable head coach Andy Reid. But Kansas City is actually the underdog next Sunday, per DraftKings, and another Super Bowl loss would leave Mahomes with just one ring six years into his career. He’s still just 27 years old and should have at least a solid decade still in him, but it ain’t easy to be a perennial contender in the salary-cap era, and a second Super Bowl loss in three years would be a big blow to K.C.’s chances of becoming a full-blown dynasty. Based on the general criteria that is essentially shared by the dynasties alluded to above, the Chiefs still need at least two more Super Bowl wins in the next few years. And while Super Bowl losses don’t help with that, making appearances in the game via conference titles shouldn’t hurt.

Nick Wright belives the Chiefs are just one win away

"If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, it's undeniable, they are a dynasty."



Agree with @getnickwright? pic.twitter.com/ZYDiI54eA3 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2023

White House picks Eagles over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl | The Kansas City Star

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday may have picked a fight with Kansas City when she told reporters that the Eagles are on the road to victory on Super Bowl Sunday. “As you know, we are en route to the home of the future Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles,” Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as they flew to the City of Brotherly Love to give a speech at a water treatment plant and at the Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting. “As the First Lady would say, ‘Go Birds.’” Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat who represents the Kansas side of the metro, defended the Chiefs against the braggadocio from the White House. “Well, I’ve always said I’ll stand up to the president when he’s wrong, and this is definitely one of those times,” Davids said. “But I’ll let Kansas City do the real talking next Sunday.”

Super Bowl LVII’s top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown? | NFL.com

4 - Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs · DT As an all-star defender with super-sized physical dimensions (6-foot-6, 310 pounds), Jones is nearly unstoppable at the line of scrimmage — and he seems to turn it up in key moments. The veteran routinely overwhelms opponents from his interior spot, displaying outstanding strength, power and explosion as a destructive force at the point of attack. With 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the regular season, Jones commands special attention whenever he steps onto the field. The Eagles need to seriously respect his game-wrecking potential when crafting the plan to neutralize the first-team All-Pro DT at the line of scrimmage. If Jones is aligned on the interior, Eagles C Jason Kelce can work in unison with the offensive guard opposite Jones to keep four hands on him at all times. If the Chiefs kick Jones outside to rush off the edge, Philadelphia could utilize the tight end or running back to chip the hulking pass rusher in order to prevent an unobstructed run to the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Antonio Johnson S TEXAS A&M • JR • 6’3” / 195 LBS The Chiefs defense has held up this season with a lot of rookies, but it still needs upgrades. Antonio Johnson is a downhill bruiser who can also cover, be it as the deep safety or in the slot.

30 - Kansas City Chiefs Antonio Johnson Texas A&M · S · Junior There might be bigger needs elsewhere, but Juan Thornhill is a free agent, so safety is a spot Kansas City could address with this versatile playmaker offering length and hitting ability.

NFL says regular-season concussions increased 18% in 2022 | ESPN

According to data released by the league, there were 149 concussions suffered over 271 games this season. That’s an 18% jump from 2021 (126) and 14% higher than the three-year average (130) between 2018 and 2020. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills on Friday attributed the rise to a number of factors, including a protocol change that he said “broadened and strengthened” the definition of a concussion following a series of injuries suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Joe Mixon arrest warrant: City of Cincinnati dismisses charges against Bengals RB, but could be refiled | CBS Sports

“We are requesting dismissal because we need additional investigation before we move forward with this case,” the prosecution said Friday, via WLWT. “The Cincinnati Police Department were able to get in contact with the victim. She understands the need to dismiss this case and the potential that we could refile this at a later date. She does still want to go forward with this charge if we do decide to refile it.” According to court documents obtained by WCPO 9 News, Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 — the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. According to the affidavit, Mixon stated, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can’t] get me.” In a statement provided to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton | NFL.com

Rapoport reports the Broncos also requested to interview Sean Desai, the current Seahawks’ associate head coach and defensive assistant, for the DC role. Flores interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching position last month. The 41-year-old has also interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, who hired Jim Schwartz. A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores spent three seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons. The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 season in 2021. Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams (including the Broncos) and the league for discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship: Harrison Butker was unsure his AFC Title-winning kick was good

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker — after a season of struggles with inconsistency and injury — gave the Chiefs their three-point margin of victory with a 45-yard field goal. Only three seconds remained for Butker’s ensuing kickoff. For the sixth-year pro — who missed six field goals, three extra point attempts and four games on the season — it was a moment of vindication. “It was great for me as a coach,” Chiefs assistant coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said of Butker’s kick on Friday. “That’s what you try to strive for. You want to see your guys succeed. I was happy with that.” Speaking after his coach, Butker admitted Thursday that he initially did not know the kick was good — even as he saw punter Tommy Townsend celebrating. “I kicked that — and I wondered if a majority of fans were watching the jumbotron,” he recalled. “I know a lot of the Bengals’ guys on field goal block didn’t even turn around — they were watching the jumbotron. On the jumbotron, you’re thinking it’s going through the uprights. “But when you’re actually watching the ball — like I was — you’re wondering is it going to have the distance? Even Tommy turned around — and he’s coming to hug me — and I’m like ‘Man, we’ve got to make sure this ball goes over the crossbar.’ “It was a great hit, but with that colder weather the ball psi drops. It was a great kick off my foot — then it just kind of floated there. I wasn’t sure it was going to go through. Obviously the fans, and Tommy, and a lot of people were already celebrating — which kind of gave me a little bit more confidence.”

A tweet to make you think

Jaylen Watson was asked what it means for he and the other rookies — Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams — to be shining on such a big stage.



"What rookies?" — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 3, 2023

