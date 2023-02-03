Chiefs sign KU defensive tackle to 2023 Reserve/Future contract

According to the NFL’s official transactions report for Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed another player to a Reserve/Future contract for the 2023 season: defensive tackle Daniel Wise.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Wise is a former University of Kansas player on the Kansas City practice squad from January 4 through January 17. His release might have escaped your attention because he was released on the same day that wide receiver Mecole Hardman was activated to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list.

Wise joined the league as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He spent that season on the Dallas practice squad. For a brief time in 2020, he was on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. In 2021, he found himself on the Washington Commanders practice squad. He was activated to their roster in mid-November and placed on their injured reserve list just before Christmas.

Re-signed in 2022, he stayed with Washington until his release on New Year’s Eve. He’s appeared in a total of 17 Commanders games over the last two seasons — starting two of them — collecting 11 tackles (five solo, one for loss) and a total of five quarterback pressures.