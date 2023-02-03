Chiefs vs. Eagles Friday injury report: 4 Chiefs receive ‘questionable’ tag after bye week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report for the Super Bowl bye week. Official game statuses listed here aren’t necessarily final, as there is another week of practice to go:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP DNP DNP DOUBT JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee DNP DNP DNP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring DNP DNP DNP QUEST L'Jarius Sneed CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP QUEST Willie Gay LB Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST Trey Smith G Ankle LP FP FP - Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP FP FP - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP FP FP - Justin Watson WR Illness FP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP FP -

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Jurgens C Hip/rest DNP DNP DNP - Landon Dickerson G Elbow/rest DNP DNP DNP - Lane Johnson OT Groin/rest DNP DNP DNP - Robert Quinn DE Foot/rest DNP DNP DNP - Avonte Maddox CB Toe/rest DNP DNP DNP - Jason Kelce C Rest - - LP - Isaac Seumalo G Rest - - LP - A.J. Brown WR Rest - - LP - Fletcher Cox DE Rest - - LP - Brandon Graham DE Rest - - LP - Josh Sweat DE Rest - - LP - James Bradberry CB Rest - - LP - Darius Slay CB Rest - - LP -

Some notes

Four Chiefs did not practice all week, but only one is currently doubtful for the Super Bowl: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). The other three Chiefs — wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) — are considered questionable at this time. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had comments on those injuries earlier this week.

all week, but only one is currently for the Super Bowl: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). The other three Chiefs — wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) — are considered at this time. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had comments on those injuries earlier this week. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), who was limited all week, is also considered questionable at this time.

all week, is also considered at this time. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant all week, and he is good to go for Super Bowl LVII at this time.

participant all week, and he is for Super Bowl LVII at this time. As a reminder: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report. The Eagles’ listed five players who did not practice all week. Eight more were limited on Friday (rest). No Eagles player received a game designation, meaning they are good to go at this time.

all week. Eight more were on Friday (rest). No Eagles player received a game designation, meaning they are at this time. As noted, the Chiefs and Eagles will have another injury report next week, meaning these statuses can change.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.