Chiefs vs. Eagles Friday injury report: 4 Chiefs receive ‘questionable’ tag after bye week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report for the Super Bowl bye week. Official game statuses listed here aren’t necessarily final, as there is another week of practice to go:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Pelvis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBT
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUEST
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Ankles
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Eagles
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Hip/rest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Elbow/rest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|Lane Johnson
|OT
|Groin/rest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|Robert Quinn
|DE
|Foot/rest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Toe/rest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|Isaac Seumalo
|G
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|Fletcher Cox
|DE
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|Brandon Graham
|DE
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
Some notes
- Four Chiefs did not practice all week, but only one is currently doubtful for the Super Bowl: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). The other three Chiefs — wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) — are considered questionable at this time. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had comments on those injuries earlier this week.
- Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), who was limited all week, is also considered questionable at this time.
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant all week, and he is good to go for Super Bowl LVII at this time.
- As a reminder: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report.
- The Eagles’ listed five players who did not practice all week. Eight more were limited on Friday (rest). No Eagles player received a game designation, meaning they are good to go at this time.
- As noted, the Chiefs and Eagles will have another injury report next week, meaning these statuses can change.
