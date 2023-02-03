Arrowheadlines: Average price of a Super Bowl ticket tops $10,000

The latest

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices continue to climb | Sports Illustrated

A historic ticket market Demand to see this showdown is pushing all-time highs, based on data from SI Tickets. The average ticket price is already in the five figures at $10,959.29, while the lowest price (for a seat in Section 436) is $6,051. Last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles came in with a lowest price of just over $5,800 per The Sporting News, so this year’s game is on pace to surpass that. If you’re looking for a better view of the action than the upper deck, SI Tickets’ highest-priced seat for the game comes in at a cool $40,723 for a seat in Section 108, right at midfield.

Super Bowl underdog? Chiefs, Eagles would embrace it | FOX Sports

The line is now at -1.5 for the Eagles, and could go any which way between now and game time depending on injuries and updates and maybe even if the mattress guy put down a few tens of millions. Think about what being an underdog means to the Chiefs and the Eagles. Let’s start with what it doesn’t mean. Teams like this, and competitors like these, don’t react with “oh yeah, you’re probably right” when told, albeit indirectly, that general opinion believes there is someone else that’s better. Good luck telling that to Patrick Mahomes, he of a career record standing at 64-16, lightly recruited as a QB out of high school, told repeatedly to stick to playing safety or to throwing a baseball, but who backed himself.

Super Bowl 2023: Who is officiating crew for Chiefs vs. Eagles? | USA Today

Who are the Super Bowl 57 officials? Referee: Carl Cheffers Umpire: Roy Ellison Down Judge: Jerod Phillips Line Judge: Jeff Bergman Field Judge: John Jenkins Side Judge: Eugene Hall Back Judge: Dino Paganelli Replay Official: Mark Butterworth

2023 NFL free agency: One player each team should prioritize signing in offseason | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: DE Marcus Davenport If the Chiefs release Frank Clark to clear some cap space, they will need a pass rusher who fits their 4-3 scheme. That’s Davenport. However, he could come expensive. Davenport recorded just half a sack in 15 games played last year, but his 19 percent pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons ranks 14th, per PFF, and his 14.2 percent pressure rate ranks 17th among pass rushers. Bottom line: he gets pressure on the quarterback.

Super Bowl 2023’s greatest teams ranked, including Chiefs and Eagles | USA Today

35. 2019 Chiefs, won Super Bowl 54 (LIV) They returned the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City, ending an absence of half a century. The offense wasn’t as lethal as the version from 2018, when Mahomes had his breakout MVP season. But this better-balanced squad overcame double-digit deficits in all three playoff wins, including a 31-20 Super Bowl triumph over the 49ers, Mahomes the game’s MVP.

Around the NFL

Bengals’ Joe Mixon has arrest warrant out for menacing charge | ESPN

The complaint was filed Thursday in Ohio’s Hamilton County. The Bengals said they are aware of the charges against Mixon. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” a team spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. According to the warrant, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at an individual Jan. 21 and said the person should be “popped in the face.” The warrant states the incident occurred on the intersection of Walnut Street and East Third Street in downtown Cincinnati, one day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. In a statement issued to ESPN, Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said he expects Hamilton County officials to drop the charges Friday morning, stating that it was a rush to judgment. “I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work, “ Schaffer said.

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday’s competitions | NFL.com

Carr gets hot, leads precision win. Derek Carr, still technically the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, added a bit of intrigue to the inaugural Pro Bowl Games when he was put on the AFC roster as a replacement for Joe Burrow. On Thursday night, he flexed a bit after showcasing the skills the Raiders will be without soon enough. Carr racked up 31 points in the precision passing event to lead the field of six and propel the AFC to a 71-55 win along with three points in the overall tally. Following his highlight-reel showing, Carr was asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he’d ever been that hot. Without pause, Carr deftly replied, “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.” He had a hot hand and a sharp wit on Thursday. Carr’s precision passing showing was 10 points more than the nearest competitor (Ravens QB Tyler Huntley) and drew a nice ovation from the Vegas crowd gathered at the Raiders practice facility. Prior to taking center stage, Carr told NFL Network’s Cam Wolfe he had bid farewell to a few of his teammates, that he was thankful for his time with the club and happy to be able to put on the Silver and Black helmet one last time Sunday in the Pro Bowl’s flag finale. The soon-to-be-departed Raiders QB didn’t elaborate on what went wrong with the franchise. That will come later and so too will his next destination. On Thursday, though, Carr shined among the stars in some familiar confines.

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs quarterback’s ankle in good shape as team looks toward Eagles and Super Bowl LVII

“I just was generally sore, I think,” he told reporters. “It’s a physical game. My whole body was a little bit sore, so I don’t think I took any step backward or anything like that. I had no reaggravation of the ankle — just the general, a little bit of pain I had playing with it. But other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.” Look no further than Mahomes’ late-game 5-yard scramble to set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game-winner. According to NextGen stats, the quarterback reached a top speed of 18 miles per hour on the run, the fastest speed he has reached in any game this postseason. “I think it was a big moment, so you have some adrenaline pumping — and I had to get the first down,” began Mahomes. “I had a pretty fast dude chasing me — and I’ve always said, ‘I’m just faster than the guy chasing me, so that was probably the reason I ran that fast.’”

Where is the behind-the-back pass in a game, @PatrickMahomes?!?!



"I'm not saying it's going to happen in the Super Bowl [but] it's for sure going to happen at some point in a game." pic.twitter.com/04gLKAa5U5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 2, 2023

