Arrowheadlines: Splitting up with Clyde Edwards-Helaire could make sense for all

Chiefs’ Potential Split With Clyde Edwards-Helaire Makes Sense For Kansas City | Forbes

The Kansas City Chiefs took a swing on a running back in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but, three seasons into Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s career, they appear ready to cut ties with him and potentially reshape their running back room. Edwards-Helaire has failed to live up to his draft status as the 32nd overall pick three years ago, averaging just 49.2 yards per game over the course of his pro career to this point. He ranks 29th among running backs over that span in Expected Points Added per play, according to nflindex.com. This season, staying on the field was a problem for Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 11 and did not return, missing out on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles despite being activated from injured reserve during the week leading up to the game.

NFL Offseason Power Rankings | The Ringer

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVIII odds, via FanDuel: +600) Last I checked, the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes, so yeah, they’re the best team in the NFL.

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable | NFL.com

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported on Sunday. The proposed rule — which Battista reported is not expected to be supported by the league’s Competition Committee — would be voted on by ownership during March’s Annual League Meeting, unless it is withdrawn. The NFL Competition Committee held meetings on Sunday in Indianapolis, where the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week. During the meeting, the committee looked at more than 80 plays of roughing the passer and found three that it deemed questionable, Battista reported. Per Battista, the conversation was centered on “sling vs. slam.” The slam, when a defender picks up the quarterback in the air and slams him onto the ground, is when it becomes problematic, according to Battista. The “sling” is considered the natural progression of the play.

Predicting 2023 NFL offseason moves: How to improve all 32 teams | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Bring back one of the two free agent offensive tackles. It’s good to be the defending Super Bowl champs, especially when you have quarterback Patrick Mahomes under contract until 2031. The Chiefs likely will restructure Mahomes’ $34.4 million roster bonus to create cap space and should release edge rusher Frank Clark, whose $30.2 million cap hold is untenable given his non-postseason level of play. They will have some flexibility this offseason. They’ll need that flexibility to help keep Mahomes upright again. Both of the future Hall of Famer’s offensive tackles are free agents, and if you remember Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers, you can recall what happens when the Chiefs roll out replacement-level linemen in front of their superstar quarterback. They rebuilt their line after that game, and with Mahomes’ movement playing a huge role, the Eagles failed to sack him in the Super Bowl LVII victory.

2023 NFL free agency: Ranking best free agent crops from every team as Eagles, Bills lead top-heavy list | CBS Sports

5. Kansas City Chiefs Top free agents: Orlando Brown (LT), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Andrew Wylie (RT), Mecole Hardman (WR), Jerick McKinnon (RB), Juan Thornhill (S) The Chiefs have a good crop of players available for the taking this free agent season, even if Brown could be classified as the lone difference-maker. The only tackle to make the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons, Brown played a huge role in Kansas City winning its second Super Bowl title in four seasons. Wylie will also be in demand after playing well in Super Bowl LVII. Thornhill had a good season at safety and is an underrated player. Smith-Schuster, Hardman and McKinnon are excellent fits in the Chiefs offense, which elevates their free agent status. Brown will likely be franchise tagged again by Kansas City, but the Chiefs could be undergoing another roster turnover this offseason — while keeping the core players intact. Brown is one of those core players.

2023 NFL Draft Top 25 Big Board: Bryce Young is No. 1; a top-four QB misses the cut | CBS Sports

BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • JR • 6’3” / 250 LBS Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that’s saying something.

Two-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 4 QBs land in top 10, trenches dominate top half of order | NFL Draft | PFF

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE WILL MCDONALD IV, IOWA STATE 2022 PFF Grade: 79.1 PFF Big Board Rank: 31 The 6-foot-3, 241-pound McDonald is a speed-rushing stud. After a stellar Senior Bowl performance as one of the top edge rushers at the event, a good combine could solidify him as a first-round selection. PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: McDonald’s tape is inconsistent, but it’s because he was grossly miscast. Watch him purely as a stand-up edge, and you’ll see a top-50 player.

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season | ESPN

The move saves Washington $26.176 million on the salary cap this offseason. Wentz had two years remaining on his contract but had no guaranteed money. The Commanders also released defensive back Bobby McCain on Monday, saving $2.32 million on the salary cap. If he’s designated as a post-June 1 release, the Commanders would save $4.42 million. Wentz can now sign with any team before the start of free agency. Frank Reich, his former coach with the Indianapolis Colts — also his ex-offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles — is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. It’s possible that Carolina could serve as a landing spot for Wentz in a backup role.

NFL Rumors: Bears Leaning Toward Trading No. 1 Draft Pick After ‘Multiple’ Inquiries | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bears brass is “leaning toward” trading the No. 1 pick in April’s draft and have had discussions with multiple teams, though it does not appear a deal is close. The Bears remain committed to Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback, which puts the team in a position of power ahead of the draft. Several teams will be looking to trade up for their quarterback of the future, with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson being considered first-round prospects. “We have flexibility where if there’s opportunities where if we can turn that into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that,” general manager Ryan Poles told reporters. “If it’s staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well. I know my expectation, our expectation, is that we move the needle to be more successful. We can win some of these close games and bring in guys that can impact this football team.”

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a ‘handful’ of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week | NFL.com

Carr, who was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after being benched for the final two games of the 2022 season, has already visited with the Saints and the Jets during his search for his next destination. And now Carr is taking advantage of every team converging during the combine in order to have talks with some other potential options. Multiple teams are likely to be in the market for a new QB for 2023, but Carr has a time advantage over these other players. While other impending free-agent quarterbacks are required to wait until after the start of free agency on March 15 to sign somewhere, Carr could sign now due to being released by Las Vegas.

NFL Scouting Combine: Chiefs fans should watch these 5 players

1. Quentin Johnston WR, TCU Johnston’s career finally took the big step many hoped for in his final year. At 6-4 and 212 pounds, he’s one of the most physically-gifted players at the position in this draft. His raw athleticism has made him a go-to player for the Horned Frogs’ run to the College Football Championship. However, with the early lack of production in his career and some struggles against press coverage, Johnston is seen as a mid-to-late first-round pick. If he were to fall in the range for the Chiefs to select him, he could be a game-changer at a position of need. His struggles against press coverage could be related to his acceleration which will show in his 40-yard dash. He has struggled with contested catches at times, and his vertical jump will also be important to his draft profile. What to watch for: 40-yard dash (10-yard split), three-cone and vertical

Run yo own race, at yo own pace. https://t.co/baFE1P2a6i — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 27, 2023

