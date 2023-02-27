As the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis this week, many of the league’s movers and shakers happen to be in the same place. So the league’s Competition Committee — made up of league owners, executives and head coaches — has been having preliminary discussions about some potential rule changes that have been widely discussed in recent weeks.

NFL.com columnist Judy Battista — quoting the league’s executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent — says that the committee has discussed “at length” whether offensive players should be allowed to ball carriers forward.

Troy Vincent said committee discussed QB push/sneak at length. Will revisit the topic at later meeting next month. Some argued it should be allowed and anticipate more offensive plays springing from it. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023

Prior to 2006, NFL rules didn’t allow this to happen. But as the Philadelphia Eagles demonstrated throughout the 2022 season — and in front of a worldwide audience while playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII earlier this month — sneak plays that are designed to push the quarterback across the line of scrimmage can succeed at an extremely high rate, which has opened a conversation about whether these plays give an unfair advantage in short-yardage situations.

Battista also says that while there is little support within the committee for the change, an unnamed team has put forth a proposal that roughing-the-passer penalties be made reviewable.

On the team proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable -- even if the committee doesn't support it (it won't), it would go before the full ownership at the March meeting in Arizona for a vote (unless it is withdrawn). — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023

These conversations will continue for the next month — and then the Competition Committee will meet again during the owners’ meetings in late March. Then some of these proposed changes will be voted upon by the owners.