Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs have work to do in the receiver room

2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ WR situations ahead of free agency, draft | NFL.com

Add a piece or two or three Kansas City Chiefs Top WRs under contract for 2023: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross Key free agents: JuJu Smith-Schuster (UFA), Mecole Hardman (UFA), Justin Watson (UFA) New receiver corps. Another Lombardi Trophy for Kansas City. Such is life with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The Chiefs’ 2022 plan to replace Tyreek Hill with a host of options who can win at different levels worked out in the end. Mahomes still led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and took home his second league MVP. Yet, with JuJu, Hardman and Watson heading to free agency, there will be questions about how K.C. reconfigures its WR room again. Toney remains a wild card, given his injury history. And hopefully, the MVS-Mahomes rapport can improve in Year 2. Bringing back Smith-Schuster and/or Hardman on team-friendly deals makes sense if neither guy finds a better offer on the open market. If both walk, the Chiefs undoubtedly will find veterans interested in playing with Mahomes for a chance at a ring.

Potential NFL salary cap cuts per team for 2023 season: Joe Mixon, Matt Ryan and more - The Athletic

Kansas City Chiefs Potential cap cut: DE Frank Clark 2023 cap hit: $28.67 million Cap savings if cut before June 1: $21 million Dead money if cut before June 1: $7.67 million The lone logical candidate for the Chiefs is Clark, who was impressive in the team’s postseason run in generating 2.5 sacks. Clark restructured his contract last year to stay on the team, which reduced his base salary to $3.7 million. But one of the easiest ways for the Chiefs to create cap space — in addition to converting Patrick Mahomes’ roster bonus into a signing bonus — is by releasing Clark before free agency begins. It’s also possible Clark could return to the team on a more manageable deal for both parties. — Nate Taylor

Brian Daboll’s gesture to Chiefs will infuriate Eagles fans | Clutch Points

Brian Daboll congratulates the Chiefs on another world championship as he puts his arm around Jalen Hurts. #101Awards pic.twitter.com/idMZQI39yK — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) February 25, 2023

On the dais at the 101 Awards along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Daboll offered his congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl 57. As he made those magnanimous remarks, he put his arm around the Philadelphia quarterback, who was sitting right next to him. Hurts and his Eagles teammates were on the short end of Kansas City’s Super Bowl triumph. The Chiefs earned the title with a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Eagles. With that game not even two weeks old, it had to sting Hurts to hear a rival coach congratulate the victors. But Hurts responded with a smile, taking the ribbing in a good-nature manner.

Kansas City Chiefs offense continues Super Bowl celebration in Vegas | Chiefs Wire

Just as they did after their Super Bowl LIV victory, the Chiefs took the party to Las Vegas after their Super Bowl LVII win. Members of the offense such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown Jr., Creed Humphrey, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jody Fortson, Skyy Moore and others flocked to Las Vegas for a little postseason getaway. They joined The Chainsmokers who headline at XS Nightclub in The Wynn Las Vegas. The Chainsmokers, of course, headlined the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort. Travis Kelce posted some videos of the excitement on his Instagram page, which FOX 4 Kansas City’s PJ Green captured.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce and a few receivers having a fun start to their Vegas weekend so far according to his IG. pic.twitter.com/3naNUXBmEj — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 24, 2023

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers trade up for Bryce Young; Texans swap picks with Bears, take QB | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nolan Smith EDGE GEORGIA • SR • 6’3” / 235 LBS Depending on what happens with Orlando Brown, the Chiefs could go with an OT like Anton Harrison here. I expect they franchise Brown and add to their pass rush in Nolan Smith. Smith is a stud that produces and does all the little things that lead to production from everybody else. He’s a champion who would fit right into a championship locker room.

Jaguars, DT Roy Robertson-Harris agree to 3-year extension, source says | ESPN

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on the three-year, $24.3 million contract with $14 million guaranteed that he signed in March 2021. The extension takes him through the 2025 season and will lighten the scheduled $10.133 salary cap figure in 2023. The Jaguars needed to clear $31 million to get under the salary cap. NFL Network first reported the extension. Robertson-Harris set career highs in tackles (45) and quarterback hits (12) last season, and he has recorded three sacks in each of his two seasons with the Jaguars.

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks | NFL.com

Ramsey has been in Los Angeles since the 2019 season, when he was traded by Jacksonville partway through the season. Since joining the Rams, the cornerback has maintained his status as one of the top players in the game at his position, continuing his trend of six-straight Pro Bowl nominations through the 2022 season while also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021 In 2022, Ramsey did not miss a start, and either set or tied his career-high in multiple categories, including interceptions (4), passes defensed (18), tackles (88) and forced fumbles (2). Ramsey had been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks, with many wondering whether the Rams would part with their star defender as part of their efforts to clear some much-needed cap space.

Chiefs Offseason: Strengthening the interior defensive line alongside Chris Jones

Trade scenarios With Washington likely to tag Payne, he becomes a trade target if the Commanders are not interested in paying him — and Kansas City is interested in keeping the 26-year-old around for more than this season. The Chiefs could also the Carolina Panthers if Derrick Brown is on the block. While he only earned one sack last season, he defended seven passes and tallied 12 quarterback hits. Now entering his fourth season, the former first-round pick is waiting for Carolina to decide whether it will exercise his fifth-year option. Since the Panthers are starting a new regime, there’s a chance they’ll see Brown as an opportunity to add draft capital without losing a true cornerstone of the team.

Here's Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on #Chiefs calling the whip motion play the Jags used in the AFC Divisional twice in the Super Bowl.



"The Chiefs pulled it out at the right time." pic.twitter.com/hIFvdI1IIp — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 26, 2023

