Doug Pederson discusses inspiring ‘Corn Dog’ play in Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The most famous offensive play from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was called “Corn Dog.” Early in the fourth quarter, this fake jet sweep — followed by a lightning-fast cut back to the outside — allowed wide receiver Kadarius Toney to walk into the end zone uncovered.

First there was Wasp, now there's Corn Dog.



Andy Reid dialed up a wide open Kadarius Toney. @0fficialC2N pic.twitter.com/0U9EjmCdzl — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023

A successful extra point gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 28-27. On Kansas City’s next drive, wide receiver Skyy Moore scored on a similar play to the left side to extend the lead — although that play design might not have been quite as intentional.

After the game, we learned that now-former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noticed the play while watching film of the Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson — a disciple of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and one of Bieniemy’s predecessors as offensive coordinator — called the play for on two different Jacksonville touchdowns.

Doug Pederson, Reid's former protege, used the same short motion KC did twice in the SB for a TD against the Eagles earlier in the season pic.twitter.com/tMa2gmNQgC — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 13, 2023

On Saturday, Pederson was in Kansas City for the NFL 101 Awards, where he was named AFC Coach of the Year after captaining the Jaguars’ stunning 2022 turnaround from the top overall draft pick to AFC South Champions. He reflected on the Chiefs using a play similar to one he had called against the same team.

“Well, I flashed back to our play against the Eagles in Week 4,” he said. “This past year, we threw a touchdown pass to Jamal Agnew on the same type of play. That’s the thing about our league: you find things that other teams do and you try to incorporate it to your guys and your team. Obviously, the Chiefs pulled it out at the right time.”

In 2023, Kansas City will host Philadelphia and go on the road to play the Jaguars. In a copycat league, it would not be surprising to see all three teams put a new spin on the formation in the coming season.