WATCH: Chiefs’ Skyy Moore talks about his AFC Championship punt returns

The debut episode of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore’s new YouTube series “Before Your Eyes: Skyy Moore” follows him in the days and weeks leading up to the AFC Championship Game — and shows his 29-yard punt return that helped set up Kansas City’s game-winning field goal.

In the early weeks of the season, Moore had attempted 14 punt returns — fumbling three of them. His confidence was shaken. Then the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a trade and handed the punt return duties to him. But Kansas City’s special teams coordinator Dave Toub insisted the move was only temporary.

“We just don’t quit on players,” he said of Moore in early December. “We’re going to keep working them and keep developing them. He’s a rookie, he’s going to get better. I’ve said it before. We went to the limit with him, obviously, and we need to get him out of there for awhile, and let his head settle down a little bit.”

So Moore’s next moment in the playoffs — with three minutes left in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs leading 20-13, the Bengals were punting on fourth-and-17 from their own 18-yard line. Toney had been knocked out of the game with an ankle injury, so Toub sent Moore in to return the kick. He gained 25 yards to the Cincinnati 34-yard line. It would have been Moore’s longest return of the season — but Kansas City safety Bryan Cook was flagged for holding, erasing the play.

Six plays later, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumbled the ball away, leading to a Cincinnati touchdown that tied the game at 20-20. Deep in the fourth quarter — with the game still tied — the Chiefs forced a Bengals punt on fourth-and-15 from their own 28-yard line with 39 seconds left.

This time, there were no penalties. Moore thrilled Chiefs fans with a 29-yard return to the Kansas City 47-yard line. Three plays later, Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal sent the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

In the video, we see Moore in his kitchen after the game — clearly relieved and happy. He admits to his mother that at first, he wasn’t going to risk fumbling again. But once the ball was in the air, everything changed.

“On the first one, I was going to let that b*tch bounce,” explained Moore, “and wherever that b*tch land is where we get it. But [when] he kicked it, I’m like, ‘This is an easy joint.’ I’m like, ‘I can get this.’”

Moore tells his mother that the weather played a factor in his ability to return punts.

“Nobody wants to punt in the cold,” he says. “Earlier in the year, everybody can punt. Boom — up! That joint’s dumb high — 70 yards. But when that ball’s hard and your feet are cold, you don’t really want to punt that ball.”

His mother interrupts him.

“That last punt of the game, everybody was like this,” she says, placing her hands over her face.

“I know — facts,” laughs Moore. “As soon as I walked out of there [onto the field], ‘cuz usually they be like, ‘Back deep, Skyy Moore’ and they usually be like ahhhhh.”

But this time would be different.

“It was dumb quiet,” recalls Moore. “Them [expletive]’s was like, ‘He better not drop this.’”

But he didn’t. And the rest is history.