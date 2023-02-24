Chiefs (again) promote quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

In a post on the team’s official Twitter account, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy has been named the team’s offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy that was created when Eric Bieniemy was hired for the same position with the Washington Commanders.

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

This is pretty much exactly what we expected. Nagy served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2016 through 2017 after being the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2015. But in 2018, he was named head coach of the Chicago Bears. He held that position through the 2021 season, compiling a 34-31 regular-season record (but an 0-2 postseason record) and collecting 2018’s Associated Press NFL coach of the year award.

Bieniemy had been interviewing for head coaching positions for the last several years — so when Nagy returned to the team as quarterbacks coach in 2022, it was widely presumed that if Bieniemy found a position with another team, Nagy would once again become the team’s offensive coordinator.

And now.... both of those things have happened.