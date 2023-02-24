2023 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 27 and will continue through Monday, March 6.
Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.
Chiefs’ media availability
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.
Television coverage and results
NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year’s onfield drills, beginning Thursday, March 2. All times are Arrowhead Time.
- Thursday, March 2 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers.
- Friday, March 3 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive backs and special teams.
- Saturday, March 4 (Noon-8 p.m.) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.
- Sunday, March 5 (Noon-7 p.m.) Offensive linemen and running backs.
You can monitor combine results by clicking here.
Player schedule
|Day
|DL & LB
|DB & PK/ST
|QB, WR & TE
|OL & RB
|Mon
Feb 27
|Registration
Pre-Exam
Orientation
Tm Interviews
|-
|-
|-
|Tue
Feb 28
|Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Tm Interviews
|Registration
Pre-Exam
Orientation
Tm Interviews
|Registration
Orientation
Tm Interviews
|-
|Wed
Mar 1
|Ortho Exam
Media
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews
|Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Tm Interviews
|Pre-Exam
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews
|Registration
Orientation
Tm Interviews
|Thu
Mar 2
|Measurements
Field Workout
|Ortho Exam
Media
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews
|Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Media
|Pre-Exam
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews
|Fri
Mar 3
|Bench Press
Media
|Measurements
Kick Workout
Field Workout
|Ortho Exam
Media
Tm Interviews
|Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Media
|Sat
Mar 4
|-
|Bench Press
Media
|Measurements
Field Workout
|Ortho Exam
Media
Tm Interviews
|Sun
Mar 5
|-
|-
|Bench Press
|Measurements
Field Workout
|Mon
Mar 6
|-
|-
|-
|Bench Press
Participants
A total of 319 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.
Missouri
- DL Isaiah McGuire
Kansas
- OL Earl Bostick Jr.
- LB Lonnie Phelps
Kansas State
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- WR Malik Knowles
- DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- DB Julius Brents
Iowa
- TE Sam LaPorta
- DL Lukas Van Ness
- LB Jack Campbell
- DB Kaevon Merriweather
- DB Riley Moss
Iowa State
- WR Xavier Hutchinson
- DL M.J. Anderson
- DL Will McDonald IV
- DB Anthony Johnson
Nebraska
- WR Trey Palmer
- TE Travis Vokolek
- LB Ochaun Mathis
Arkansas
- WR Jadon Haselwood
- WR Matt Landers
- OL Ricky Stromberg
- OL Dalton Wagner
- LB Drew Sanders
Arkansas — Pine Bluff
- OL Mark Evans II
Oklahoma
- RB Eric Gray
- WR Marvin Mims Jr.
- TE Brayden Willis
- OL Anton Harrison
- OL Wanya Morris
- DL Jalen Redmond
- P Michael Turk
Oklahoma State
- DL Tyler Lacy
- DB Jason Taylor II
