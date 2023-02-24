 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

Starting on Monday, the country’s best college football prospects will be descending on Indianapolis.

By John Dixon
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 27 and will continue through Monday, March 6.

Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.

Chiefs’ media availability

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.

Television coverage and results

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year’s onfield drills, beginning Thursday, March 2. All times are Arrowhead Time.

  • Thursday, March 2 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers.
  • Friday, March 3 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive backs and special teams.
  • Saturday, March 4 (Noon-8 p.m.) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.
  • Sunday, March 5 (Noon-7 p.m.) Offensive linemen and running backs.

You can monitor combine results by clicking here.

Player schedule

Day DL & LB DB & PK/ST QB, WR & TE OL & RB
Mon
Feb 27		 Registration
Pre-Exam
Orientation
Tm Interviews		 - - -
Tue
Feb 28		 Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Tm Interviews		 Registration
Pre-Exam
Orientation
Tm Interviews		 Registration
Orientation
Tm Interviews		 -
Wed
Mar 1		 Ortho Exam
Media
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews		 Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Tm Interviews		 Pre-Exam
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews		 Registration
Orientation
Tm Interviews
Thu
Mar 2		 Measurements
Field Workout		 Ortho Exam
Media
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews		 Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Media		 Pre-Exam
NFLPA Mtg
Tm Interviews
Fri
Mar 3		 Bench Press
Media		 Measurements
Kick Workout
Field Workout		 Ortho Exam
Media
Tm Interviews		 Medical Exam
PreOrd Studies
Media
Sat
Mar 4		 - Bench Press
Media		 Measurements
Field Workout		 Ortho Exam
Media
Tm Interviews
Sun
Mar 5		 - - Bench Press Measurements
Field Workout
Mon
Mar 6		 - - - Bench Press

Participants

A total of 319 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.

Missouri

  • DL Isaiah McGuire

Kansas

  • OL Earl Bostick Jr.
  • LB Lonnie Phelps

Kansas State

  • RB Deuce Vaughn
  • WR Malik Knowles
  • DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah
  • DB Julius Brents

Iowa

  • TE Sam LaPorta
  • DL Lukas Van Ness
  • LB Jack Campbell
  • DB Kaevon Merriweather
  • DB Riley Moss

Iowa State

  • WR Xavier Hutchinson
  • DL M.J. Anderson
  • DL Will McDonald IV
  • DB Anthony Johnson

Nebraska

  • WR Trey Palmer
  • TE Travis Vokolek
  • LB Ochaun Mathis

Arkansas

  • WR Jadon Haselwood
  • WR Matt Landers
  • OL Ricky Stromberg
  • OL Dalton Wagner
  • LB Drew Sanders

Arkansas — Pine Bluff

  • OL Mark Evans II

Oklahoma

  • RB Eric Gray
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr.
  • TE Brayden Willis
  • OL Anton Harrison
  • OL Wanya Morris
  • DL Jalen Redmond
  • P Michael Turk

Oklahoma State

  • DL Tyler Lacy
  • DB Jason Taylor II

