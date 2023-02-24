2023 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 27 and will continue through Monday, March 6.

Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.

Chiefs’ media availability

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.

Television coverage and results

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year’s onfield drills, beginning Thursday, March 2. All times are Arrowhead Time.

Thursday, March 2 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers.

Defensive linemen and linebackers. Friday, March 3 (2-7 p.m.) Defensive backs and special teams.

Defensive backs and special teams. Saturday, March 4 (Noon-8 p.m.) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Sunday, March 5 (Noon-7 p.m.) Offensive linemen and running backs.

You can monitor combine results by clicking here.

Player schedule

Day DL & LB DB & PK/ST QB, WR & TE OL & RB Mon

Feb 27 Registration

Pre-Exam

Orientation

Tm Interviews - - - Tue

Feb 28 Medical Exam

PreOrd Studies

Tm Interviews Registration

Pre-Exam

Orientation

Tm Interviews Registration

Orientation

Tm Interviews - Wed

Mar 1 Ortho Exam

Media

NFLPA Mtg

Tm Interviews Medical Exam

PreOrd Studies

Tm Interviews Pre-Exam

NFLPA Mtg

Tm Interviews Registration

Orientation

Tm Interviews Thu

Mar 2 Measurements

Field Workout Ortho Exam

Media

NFLPA Mtg

Tm Interviews Medical Exam

PreOrd Studies

Media Pre-Exam

NFLPA Mtg

Tm Interviews Fri

Mar 3 Bench Press

Media Measurements

Kick Workout

Field Workout Ortho Exam

Media

Tm Interviews Medical Exam

PreOrd Studies

Media Sat

Mar 4 - Bench Press

Media Measurements

Field Workout Ortho Exam

Media

Tm Interviews Sun

Mar 5 - - Bench Press Measurements

Field Workout Mon

Mar 6 - - - Bench Press

Participants

A total of 319 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.

Missouri

DL Isaiah McGuire

Kansas

OL Earl Bostick Jr.

LB Lonnie Phelps

Kansas State

RB Deuce Vaughn

WR Malik Knowles

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah

DB Julius Brents

Iowa

TE Sam LaPorta

DL Lukas Van Ness

LB Jack Campbell

DB Kaevon Merriweather

DB Riley Moss

Iowa State

WR Xavier Hutchinson

DL M.J. Anderson

DL Will McDonald IV

DB Anthony Johnson

Nebraska

WR Trey Palmer

TE Travis Vokolek

LB Ochaun Mathis

Arkansas

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Matt Landers

OL Ricky Stromberg

OL Dalton Wagner

LB Drew Sanders

Arkansas — Pine Bluff

OL Mark Evans II

Oklahoma

RB Eric Gray

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

TE Brayden Willis

OL Anton Harrison

OL Wanya Morris

DL Jalen Redmond

P Michael Turk

Oklahoma State