WATCH: Eric Bieniemy introduced as Commanders’ offensive coordinator

Wearing a three-piece suit and a big smile, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had his first media opportunity as the Washington Commanders’ new OC (and assistant head coach) on Thursday.

After being introduced by Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera — and facing numerous Washington players sitting in the auditorium’s front rows — Bieniemy called his time with Kansas City “an amazing 10 years,” making a point to thank Kansas City Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and his family, team president Mark Donovan, general manager Brett Veach and his staff and head coach Andy Reid.

“It’s been an amazing journey getting to this point,” said Bieniemy, “and having the success that we’ve had over the years. But now it’s time for a new challenge — and looking at these guys up front, Eric Bieniemy’s fired up.”

At least one local reporter was impressed by what he saw.

“What I heard today from Eric Bieniemy sure sounded like a head coach,” tweeted WJLA-TV morning anchor Lake Lewis Jr. “If that’s how he interviewed in the past, I’m even more dumbfounded as to why he isn’t a [head coach] already with the success he’s had. It’s about to get real for the Commanders’ [offense].”

