According to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is under consideration for a role on the Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff.

I'm told the #Chiefs have explored the possibility of adding Pep Hamilton to their staff, per league sources. Hamilton served as the #Texans offensive coordinator in 2022. The carousel is fluid, with a lot of moving parts still up in the air. We'll see how it goes. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 23, 2023

Hamilton, 48, has been a quarterbacks coach for six different NFL teams, including the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and the Texans in 2021. He coached Alex Smith during his second season in San Francisco and Justin Herbert during his rookie season, when he was named the league’s offensive rookie of the year.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts when Kansas City faced the Colts in the 2013 playoffs; he had been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck’s final season at Stanford.

Hamilton also served as head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders during 2020’s short-lived XFL season.

Now that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has left to take the same job with the Washington Commanders, the Chiefs currently have an opening there — but if the team decides to make Matt Nagy the coordinator (as many expect will happen) it will then need a new quarterbacks coach.