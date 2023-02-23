Arrowheadlines: Former Chiefs running back shares health update after swimming incident

The latest

Peyton Hillis expects to make full recovery after swimming incident | USA Today

Hillis thanked his family, the staff at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida – he was released from the hospital in mid-January – and “everyone who helped save my life.” He noted he’d been largely silent “because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us.” Hillis’ hospital stay came after he reportedly rescued members of his family from the ocean off the coast of Pensacola. He required a ventilator, which he was taken off on Jan. 12. “I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man,” Hillis wrote.

Ranking every QB to throw a pass during 2022 NFL season: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes headlines list of 82 | CBS Sports

‘Franchise’ elite Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Jalen Hurts (Eagles) Joe Burrow (Bengals) Josh Allen (Bills) Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) Justin Herbert (Chargers) These guys are the real deal, through and through, and they all proved it in 2022. It’s not a coincidence that two of them are among the highest-paid in the game, and three more are eligible for lucrative deals this offseason. Mahomes sets the near-unachievable standard for contemporary quarterbacking, and his seamless crunch-time production as the MVP and Super Bowl MVP confirmed he reigns supreme. Hurts truly looks fit to rival the other young stars for the foreseeable future, however, after his breakout as a confident dual threat. Burrow matches Hurts’ poise as a prototypical pocket artist, and both Lawrence and Herbert teased the same power in their first playoff appearances. Allen is the biggest wild card, possessing Mahomes-like athleticism but failing to secure a top-three spot — or deep playoff run — thanks in part to a reckless style.

Which NFL teams must upgrade their tight end units? Ranking all 32 teams by stability and need | The Athletic

1. Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs have a strong duo with Travis Kelce, the league’s best tight end, and Noah Gray, who has steadily developed throughout his first two seasons. Coach Andy Reid loves the versatility of having multiple tight ends, so it’s possible the team re-signs Blake Bell or Jody Fortson — or both — on a one-year deal. The team could target the position again in the draft. — Nate Taylor

Henry Winkler celebrates Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII championship | The Kansas City Star

During a visit last week on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Winkler was asked about the Super Bowl. “I watched it right here wearing my jersey,” Winkler said. “We were in our family room. Friends came over. We had tacos with shrimp and chicken. A Winkler favorite, which is Mexican salad. And it was delicious. And we cheered and yelled. And I want to tell you the Eagles, they are a wonderful team. They’re a good team. The Chiefs, of course, are the champions.” Winkler, 77, was simply amazed at Mahomes’ ability to overcome tweaking a high-ankle sprain that had plagued him through the playoffs. “I mean, come on, Patrick Mahomes, I wasn’t kidding when I said he is like, in the heavens somewhere,” Winkler said. “He plays on a whole other level. I just want to say as a short Jew, I couldn’t play on a sprained toe, let alone a high ankle. “I would fall down, I would have them take me off on a stretcher. I would be in an ambulance. And he runs down the field like a cheetah.”

2023 NFL offseason questions: 32 teams’ free agency, draft issues | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs What will the depth chart look like at wide receiver and running back after this season? Two of the Chiefs’ top wide receivers from last season, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, are potential unrestricted free agents, leaving the position in a state of flux at the top of the depth chart. If the Chiefs can get one or both players signed, they have a solid group. If not, they’ll have plenty of work to do to find wideouts to join Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who entered the season as the featured back, lost his starting job to Isiah Pacheco before a Week 11 ankle injury sent Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve. Pacheco — selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft — will be at the top of the running back depth chart after his surprisingly strong rookie season. But the Chiefs will need a third-down back if they can’t re-sign Jerick McKinnon, who was one of their top playmakers last season. — Adam Teicher

The 2023 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index | The Ringer

Relationship Goals Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen Mahomes and the Chiefs are the couple everyone stalks on Instagram, wondering, “Why can’t I find a man like him?” They are creating unrealistic standards for everyone else: two Super Bowl titles in four years and perfect contract harmony. The Bills and Josh Allen found true love after starting out as laughingstocks. They both had recent glow-ups and are super hot now. They haven’t had the playoff success they want, but this is the kind of relationship where they will overcome that together.

Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock | NFL.com

Tennessee is releasing longtime offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, the left tackle announced Wednesday on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Now that the Titans will also release wide receiver Robert Woods. The team later confirmed both moves while announcing the release of kicker Randy Bullock, who spent the last two seasons with Tennessee. Woods lasted just one season with the Titans after joining the team in a trade from the Rams. The reliable veteran returned from a November 2021 ACL tear with Los Angeles to play in all 17 games for Tennessee, starting 15 of them but failing to make a splash. He caught 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs Offseason: With a small improvement at safety, the Kansas City could field an elite secondary

Moving on to 2023 Thornhill will become a free agent on March 15. While he hasn’t been bad in Kansas City, he hasn’t been great, either. His biggest issue seems to be consistency. Sometimes he looks like the fantastic player he was in 2019 — and sometimes he looks like the player who couldn’t get past Sorenson. The bottom line is that his production is not irreplaceable. If he’s unable to get an offer elsewhere, he could find himself back with the Chiefs on a one-year deal — but paying him the salary of an average free-agent safety would not be a wise move. Even without Thornhill, however, Cook and Reid’s continued improvement during their second year in Spagnuolo’s system will provide a solid foundation. Kansas City now has the opportunity to make safety a position of strength.

Patrick Mahomes inside the pocket = Patrick Mahomes outside the pocket. He’s just as good there, it’s just overlooked. His mental understanding of the #chiefs offense is on the same level as the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/W8peY8SsS2 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 22, 2023

