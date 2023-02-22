On Tuesday, the streaming service Netflix announced a new partnership with NFL Films, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 2PM Productions.

These four entities are cooperating to produce a new Netflix series called “Quarterback,” which is described as a docu-series that will take a unique look at each of the league’s seasons through the eyes of its quarterbacks.

For the first time, every NFL quarterback was mic’d up for every game in the 2022 season. “Quarterback” will not only feature this material, but also follow a group of quarterbacks both on and off the field — from inside the huddle with their teammates to inside their homes with their families.

The series will feature exclusive, unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota through the just-concluded season — as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense and won both the league and Super Bowl MVP awards, Cousins participated in the NFL’s greatest comeback and Mariota took over as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” said Mahomes in a statement. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.” “Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” said Manning. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.” “We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” said Brandon Riegg of Netflix. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

The show is set to debut in the summer of 2023.