Arrowheadlines: Apparently, the Chiefs tried to trade for A.J Brown

A.J. Brown Says Chiefs, Jets Tried to Trade for Him from Titans Before Eagles Deal | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Before the Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans, other teams also tried to land the Pro Bowl receiver. Brown said on the Raw Room that both the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets tried to trade for him (at the 40:50 mark in the video): The wideout was instead dealt to the Eagles and came through with a career year, totaling 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Pro and even earned an MVP vote while helping Philadelphia go 14-3 with a trip to the Super Bowl. Considering Brown’s impact, a trade to a different location could have altered the landscape of the 2022 season.

2023 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open | NFL.com

8 - Orlando Brown Kansas City Chiefs · OT During the week before the Super Bowl, Brown indicated he wants to remain with the Chiefs. Brown received the tag last year, and he could be on track to be tagged again. Brown turned down a long-term deal last year, and negotiations this offseason should be fascinating. In the meantime, there is no expectation that the Chiefs would allow him to hit the open market. Tagging him at about $20 million — and locking in the left tackle of the line that did not allow a sack by the league’s top pass-rushing team in the Super Bowl — seems like a bargain.

NFL franchise tag values, guide: What all 32 teams should do in 2023 | USA Today

Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.: Close to a no-brainer, and Brown told USA TODAY Sports after the Super Bowl that he expects to be back and protecting QB Patrick Mahomes’ blind side in 2023. A franchise tag would ensure Brown would make $20 million in 2023 given he was franchised last year.

The PFF 101: Highlighting the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

99. L’JARIUS SNEED, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Sneed played both in the slot and out wide for the Chiefs this season and was the team’s best cornerback. He allowed 9.3 yards per reception and made a massive 44 defensive stops including the playoffs, the most of any cornerback in the league.

Here’s a Look at Some Important Dates on the 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar | The Mothership

March 15: The 2023 League Year begins at 3 p.m. CT, meaning that unrestricted free agents are permitted to sign contracts with any team. The onset of the new League Year also means the following: Prior to the 3 p.m. CT deadline, teams must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have an option clause in their contracts. Additionally, prior to the 3 p.m. CT deadline, teams must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts in order to retain a right to refusal (and compensation) should the player sign an offer sheet with another team. The trading period begins at 3 p.m. CT. No trades can officially take place before this time. Prior to 3 p.m. CT, all teams must be under the 2023 salary cap. Lastly, prior to 3 p.m. CT, teams must submit a minimum salary tender to players with expiring contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agent credit in order to retain exclusive negotiating rights.

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB | NFL.com

31 - Kansas City Chiefs Nolan Smith Georgia · Edge · Senior Smith is an outstanding athlete who reminds me a little bit of Haason Reddick when he was coming out of Temple. Smith would get a lot of pass-rush opportunities in Kansas City, thanks to the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 available players | ESPN

27. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Best team fit: Kansas City Chiefs I like Smith-Schuster back to the Chiefs on a short-term deal, given how he was deployed in Andy Reid’s passing game last season. He can work the dirty areas of the field as a slot target for Mahomes, and he will flex outside to run isolation routes. Smith-Schuster logged 73 receptions for 933 yards during the regular season, and he showed up on the Super Bowl stage, too, catching seven of nine targets for 53 yards.

2023 NFL free agency running back market: Ranking top 10 seeking new deals, led by Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs | CBS Sports

Zay Flowers WR BOSTON COLLEGE • SR • 5’10” / 172 LBS Flowers is a smaller wide receiver, but he’s one of the top slot receivers in the draft. With Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster hitting free agency, Flowers is a tailor-made replacement for the types of plays like jet sweeps and zone-breaking concepts Andy Reid likes to run.

Derek Carr free agency will be ‘long process,’ QB’s brother says | ESPN

Carr visited with the Jets last weekend and spent multiple days with the Saints earlier this month but still is a free agent as of Tuesday, one week after being released by the Raiders. His older brother David Carr, a former NFL quarterback, discussed Derek’s recent visit with the Jets during an interview Monday night. “He had a great trip, but it’s honestly going to be a long process, though,” David Carr said in an interview with NFL Network. “He really only has the Saints, the Raiders and the Jets to kind of compare those three places. So he wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be.” The Panthers also have been linked to Carr, but a league source told ESPN’s David Newton that Carolina does not plan to heavily pursue the veteran quarterback immediately.

6. Kareem Hunt, 27, (Cleveland Browns) Hunt recorded just 678 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in 2022, and could be playing for a different team in 2023. The 27-year-old wanted an extension last offseason, didn’t get it and then was reportedly involved in trade talks — but ultimately not dealt. Maybe Hunt could search for a team where he would be the No. 1 back. In his first full season with the Browns back in 2020, Hunt recorded 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. He has plenty of ball left.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce lined up wrong on Skyy Moore’s touchdown

We had already learned that something about this play wasn’t quite right. Previously, it had been explained that Moore had been lined up on the wrong side of the formation; he was supposed to be wide right instead of wide left. But according to King, it was tight end Travis Kelce who was in the wrong spot. Just as he had done on the previous touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney, Kelce was supposed to be lined up on the same side as the primary receiver — in this case, Moore — who would begin a fast jet motion to the inside and then cut back to the outside, causing the Eagles’ secondary to lose track of him. In case Philadelphia covered Moore, Kelce was supposed to be an alternate receiver in the same area. But Kelce was lined up alongside the right tackle instead of the left tackle. Head coach Andy Reid saw that Kelce was in the wrong place and was trying to call a timeout. But according to King (and quarterback coach Matt Nagy), Mahomes just took it in stride.

My favorite shot from SB LVII @skyymoore24's Touchdown‼️



