Jerick McKinnon, Willie Gay Jr. chatted with the media over the weekend

McKinnon’s slide sealed the Super Bowl for the Chiefs; Gay had eight tackles.

By Pete Sweeney
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon and Willie Gay Jr. were at Dick’s Sporting Goods over the weekend, where friend-of-the-site Harold Kuntz of FOX4 had the opportunity to talk with the two Super Bowl LVII champions.

McKinnon talked about his decision to slide near the goal line in the Super Bowl, rather than score an easy touchdown — a decision that appeared to clinch the championship for Kansas City.

“We practice that play every week,” McKinnon told Kuntz. “I talked to a couple guys before the parade. I don’t think everybody really knew what was going on until it happened. But it’s just one of those things where I didn’t really think too much of it because that’s how we are coached. That’s how coach [Andy] Reid coaches us.

“When that play came up, obviously, I didn’t understand the magnitude of it until after it happened. To see everybody else’s reaction, it’s all been a blessing.”

McKinnon finished the game with 49 scrimmage yards — and no touchdowns.

“It wasn’t even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in,” he added. “It’s just been a blessing — all the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

McKinnon is currently headed for free agency after an age-30 breakout season with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal to return to the club last offseason. It remains to be seen if his 800-scrimmage yard, 10-touchdown season prices him out of coming back to the Chiefs.

Gay — who is due to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 — says being a champion has sunk in over the past week.

“People treat us so well,” explained Gay, who registered eight tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles. “I got to get me a couple more. Thank God I’m on this team, so I know that’s going to happen... I didn’t play [in Super Bowl LV while on injured reserve], so it was two Ls for me. To be able to do it two years later and win it. To contribute in it and make plays, it’s a great feeling, so I got to do it again for sure.”

Sounds like it will be a fun offseason.

