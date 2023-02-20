Chiefs 2023 offseason overview: free agents, salary cap and the draft

A week after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, they have 48 players under contract.

Returning players (33)

All of these players were on the teams’s final 2022 active roster and remain under contract for the coming season.

Offense

C Creed Humphrey

G Trey Smith

G Joe Thuney

T Darian Kinnard

T Lucas Niang

TE Noah Gray

TE Travis Kelce

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR Skyy Moore

WR Justyn Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

QB Patrick Mahomes

Defense

DE Michael Danna

DE Malik Herring

DE Joshua Kaindoh

DE George Karlaftis

DE Frank Clark

DT Chris Jones

LB Nick Bolton

LB Leo Chenal

LB Jack Cochrane

LB Willie Gay Jr.

CB Trent McDuffie

CB L’Jarius Sneed

CB Jaylen Watson

CB Joshua Williams

S Bryan Cook

S Nazeeh Johnson

S Justin Reid

Specialists

K Harrison Butker

LS James Winchester

New players (15)

All of these players have been signed to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2023 season, which means that they will be on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, March 15. All but three of these players — Ty Fryfogle, John Ross and Daniel Wise — were on the team’s practice squad when the season ended.

Offense

C Austin Reiter

G Mike Caliendo

TE Kendall Blanton

TE Matt Bushman

RB Jerrion Ealy

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Ty Fryfogle

WR Cornell Powell

WR John Ross

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

QB Chris Oladokun

Defense

DT Danny Shelton

DT Daniel Wise

LB Cole Christiansen

CB Dicaprio Bootle

Free agents (23)

All of these players were on the team’s active roster (or Reserve/Injured list) when the season concluded. Their contracts, however, will expire on the first day of the new league year. Based on the amount of time they have in the league, these players fall into three categories.

Exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs)

These players have less than three accrued seasons in the league. The Chiefs can retain their rights for 2023 by tendering them a one-year NFL minimum contract for the coming season. Most ERFA players are offered (and sign) these contracts.

T Prince Tega Wanogho

TE Jody Fortson

QB Shane Buechele

Restricted free agents (RFAs)

These players have accumulated three accrued seasons in the league. While these players can negotiate and sign with any team, the Chiefs team can offer them a contract tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation should they sign elsewhere.

DT Tershawn Wharton

LB Darius Harris

P Tommy Townsend

Unrestricted free agents (UFAs)

These players have four or more accrued NFL seasons. All are free to negotiate and sign with any team. Some will be re-signed to new Chiefs contracts. Others will be allowed to seek better deals with other teams — and if history is any guide, some of them will later be re-signed if they are unable to find work elsewhere. And some will never again wear a Kansas City uniform.

G Nick Allegretti

G Andrew Wylie

T Orlando Brown Jr.

TE Blake Bell

RB Ronald Jones

RB Jerick McKinnon

FB Michael Burton

WR Mecole Hardman

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Justin Watson

QB Chad Henne

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Derrick Nnadi

DT Khalen Saunders

DT Brandon Williams

S Deon Bush

S Juan Thornhill

Draft picks (12)

As it now stands, Kansas City will have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held at Kansas City’s Union Station April 27-29. The team originally had 11 selections for 2023 — but during the season, the team traded two of them to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney: its own sixth-round pick and a third-round compensatory pick that it had received when Ryan Poles became general manager of the Chicago Bears.

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 32

Round 3, Pick 32

Round 4, Pick 21 (from Miami)

Round 4, Pick 32

Round 5, Pick 32

Round 6, Pick 21 (from Miami)

Round 7, Pick 8 (from Atlanta)

Round 7, Pick 32

In addition to these nine picks, the team is expected to be awarded some compensatory picks for 2022’s free agency losses. The precise number (and position) of these picks is yet unknown, but the current estimate is that the team will receive three picks: two at the end of the sixth round and one more at the end of the seventh round. That would bring the total to 12 picks.

Please note: the seventh-round pick Kansas City acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in their trade for cornerback Rashad Fenton was a conditional pick. Fenton appeared in two games for the Falcons — starting one of them — immediately after the trade, but was inactive for six of the remaining seven games. It is possible that Fenton didn’t play enough to satisfy the conditions of the trade. So the Chiefs might have just 11 picks on draft day. We won’t know for certain until the league releases the final draft order.

Cap space ($526,000)

According to the salary-cap site Spotrac, the Chiefs are estimated to have $526,000 in salary-cap space. Until the new league year begins on March 15, there is actually no limit on the team’s salaries. But starting then — and until the beginning of the 2023 season — the team’s top 51 salaries must fit under the cap. So this figure is actually an estimate of how much cap space the team would have if the new league year began today with 48 players under contract.

This figure, however, is likely to change soon. The Chiefs will be making roster moves to create additional cap space before the league year begins.

As always, our Chiefs roster page — available under the Resources tab on any Arrowhead Pride page — has the up-to-date team roster and salary-cap information. As the offseason progresses, be sure to check it often.