Arrowheadlines: NFL could outlaw the Eagles’ version of the QB sneak

Hurts had 10 rushing first downs in Sunday’s 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Six of them came on quarterback sneaks. On each one of them, the Eagles lined up two or three players behind Hurts and then they pushed him forward after the ball was snapped. Hurts converted an impressive 36 of 40 quarterback sneaks this season. Pushing a ball carrier to help move him forward has been legal in the NFL since 2005 and in the college game since 2013. But amazingly, the Eagles really have been the first team to weaponize it. After getting a season-long look at it, the league doesn’t like what it sees. “I think the league is going to look at this, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change,’’ said Dean Blandino, a rules analyst for Fox Sports and The 33rd Team, who was the NFL’s vice president of officiating from 2013 to 2017.

Detroit Lions believe Kansas City Chiefs game will be played in Germany | Sports Illustrated

The Chiefs, Titans, Bills, Jaguars and Patriots will be the home teams on the 2023 international schedule. It has been announced the Chiefs and the Patriots will host their games in Germany. According to NFL reporter Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, “The Lions believe they will play the Chiefs in Germany in 2023, per one team official.” Back in 2020, Detroit was scheduled to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars overseas in London. Unfortunately, the global pandemic forced the cancellation of all the scheduled international games.

Young NFL Players Dangerously Close to Bust Status Entering 2023 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs If you ask the New York Giants, Kadarius Toney can already be declared a bust. You don’t trade away a former first-round pick in his second season for a third-and-sixth-round pick if you don’t feel fairly confident they aren’t going to pan out. The Toney-Giants relationship just wasn’t a good fit and the Giants cut ties for a relatively low return. Toney essentially had one shining moment with New York—a 10-catch, 189-yard game in primetime against the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of that, he had just 31 catches for 239 yards across 11 games played in a Giants uniform. Fortunately for Toney, he’s in the best possible situation to resurrect his career. Catching passes from Patrick Mahomes on plays designed and called by Andy Reid and Eric Bienemy, Toney has no reason not to thrive with the Chiefs. Coming in midseason, Toney wasn’t a huge part of the Chiefs’ offense. In seven games he had just 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He added another touchdown in Super Bowl 57 where he caught just one pass. But JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit free agency and Travis Kelce will turn 34 this season. The Chiefs need young receivers to step up and develop. Toney still has a chance to prove he was worthy of a first-round selection if he can become a mainstay in the Chiefs’ offense.

2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Saints get their QB in second round, Lions and Seahawks have four picks | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Keion White DL GEORGIA TECH • SR • 6’5” / 286 LBS White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him slip into the first round.

Around the NFL

5 NFL players who should be traded this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans to continue WR trend? | NFL.com

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals · WR The Cardinals have a new general manager and a new head coach, but when will Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon actually get to see their $230.5 million quarterback back on the field of play? That’s unclear, with Kyler Murray currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. “My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently reported. “He is young. He’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.” Long story short: This is a franchise undergoing great change, with no real sense of urgency in 2023. Doesn’t feel like the best fit for Hopkins, who turns 31 this summer and is set to make nearly $20 million next season. Arizona can clear up cap space by dealing a five-time Pro Bowler who should still be in high demand in this pass-happy league, with the Cardinals receiving some valuable draft currency for the rebuild. It’d make sense for Arizona. It’d make sense for a trade partner looking to really compete in ‘23. And it’d make sense for Hopkins, who’s too good a player to wind down his prime years on a team in transition.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers ready to move on, have confidence in Jordan Love, per report | CBS Sports

We won’t officially know Aaron Rodgers’ plans for next season until he gets back from the darkness retreat he has planned for the coming days. But we may already have a clue as to what the Green Bay Packers want to do. According to longtime Packers beat writer and insider Bob McGinn, the Packers are ready to move on. “They are done with Rodgers,” McGinn said on a podcast with GoLong’s Tyler Dunne. “He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.” Meanwhile, the Packers are extremely high on Jordan Love. “They think he’s the second coming now,” McGinn said. It’s worth noting that back in 2020, when the Packers traded up for Love in the draft despite having Rodgers on their roster, McGinn reported something similar.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Hot Takes: Kadarius Toney should be top receiver in 2023

Kadarius Toney should be Kansas City’s top option at wide receiver.

Kadarius Toney should be WR1 — Gabe Swann (@GabeSwann3) February 16, 2023

Let me start by reminding everybody what an absolute steal Kadarius Toney has been. No matter what happens with him moving forward, he’s already made giving up a 2023 compensatory third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick worth it. However, Toney hasn’t been reliable enough to be the Chiefs’ top receiver, and I’m not talking about his ability on the field. I’m referring to his availability — or lack thereof. It’s no secret that Toney has a history of missing games due to hamstring injuries, and most recently, he was dealing with an ankle injury. Nonetheless, I look forward to seeing what Toney can become after having an entire offseason with this team. In the meantime, I’ll watch his punt return in Super Bowl LVII on a loop.

