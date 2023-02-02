Filed under: WATCH: Remembering WASP, 3 years later By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Feb 2, 2023, 4:25pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Remembering WASP, 3 years later Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email "Do we have time to run Wasp?"Three years ago today, @PatrickMahomes changed his legacy with one Super play. pic.twitter.com/dxRBKmhhoW— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 2, 2023 They had time. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
