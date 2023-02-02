Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the Super Bowl bye week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP DNP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee DNP DNP - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring DNP DNP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Concussion DNP DNP - - Willie Gay Jr. OLB Shoulder LP LP - - Trey Smith G Ankle LP FP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP FP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Illness FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP - -

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Jurgens C Hip/rest DNP DNP - - Landon Dickerson G Elbow/rest DNP DNP - - Lane Johnson OT Groin/rest DNP DNP - - Robert Quinn DE Foot/rest DNP DNP - - Avonte Maddox CB Toe/rest DNP DNP - -

Some notes

The only change on the Chiefs’ injury report from Wednesday to Thursday is right guard Trey Smith (ankle) being upgraded from a limited to full practice participant.

to practice participant. Once again, the Chiefs listed four players who would did not practice : wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion). It sounds as though Hardman will be unavailable for the Super Bowl, though the Chiefs are optimistic about Smith-Schuster, Toney and Sneed ( more on that here ).

: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion). It sounds as though Hardman will be unavailable for the Super Bowl, though the Chiefs are optimistic about Smith-Schuster, Toney and Sneed ( ). Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) was listed as limited for the second straight day. With 10 days to go before Super Bowl LVII, the expectation is that Gay should be just fine come game day.

for the second straight day. With 10 days to go before Super Bowl LVII, the expectation is that Gay should be just fine come game day. As a reminder: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report. The Eagles’ listed five players who did not practice on Thursday. All had an injury designation — but also were listed with a rest designation, which typically indicates optimism that these players will be OK. The most significant of these are guard Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest), tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe/rest) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot/rest). We should expect that most (if not all) of those players will be available for the Super Bowl.

