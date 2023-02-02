The Kansas City Chiefs managed to get through the AFC Championship, but they exited the game with a much longer injury list than they would have wanted as they head into their third Super Bowl in four years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) confirmed he is OK, and tight end Travis Kelce (back) is off the injury report.

On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid provided updates on the players who are not faring as well: wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion). All four players were listed as would not have practiced on Wednesday’s initial injury report.

Reid’s worst news of the day was about Hardman.

“I think it will be tough for him — I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” said Reid. “He was not going to be denied the other day [in the AFC Championship], and it’s a tribute to the kid. He pushed himself like no other, and he’s a tough nut. He’s all smiles with you, but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid.”

Hardman is currently in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs — so if he does indeed miss the Super Bowl, he might well have played his final game in a Kansas City uniform.

Reid had better updates to share on his other wide receivers. Asked about Smith-Schuster practicing in Arizona after missing on Wednesday and Thursday due to his knee swelling up, Reid sounded optimistic.

“I think he will be able to do that,” said Reid. “He’s in a good place. The main thing is we let that calm down, and right now, it’s doing great, so we’re very optimistic right now. And his want-to is all-in there, but we’ll just see where it goes.”

During a brief media look on Thursday, both Smith-Schuster and Toney were seen walking about the sideline at practice.

“He’s close and doing well,” said Reid of Toney, “actually did the walkthrough [Thursday].”

Sneed remains in the concussion protocol, but he was spotted warming up with the team Thursday, indicating he is likely in at least phase two (of five) of the return-to-play protocol. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains on injured reserve but continued to practice.

“He’ll practice, and we’ll see where he’s at,” said Reid of Edwards-Helaire. “We’re just taking it day by day, and we’ll see how he’s feeling — not only during practice but also after practice, so he’ll work [Thursday].”

The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl Championship in 10 days.