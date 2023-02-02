 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Mahomes says ankle is in good shape following AFC Championship

The Kansas City quarterback battled through a high-ankle sprain to beat Cincinnati.

By Pete Sweeney
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be in a good place with regard to his high-ankle sprain, days after playing through the injury to throw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns en route to an AFC Championship.

“He actually did well,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. “A little stiff right after the game — but he’s doing well now.”

During his turn at the podium, Mahomes echoed his head coach’s words.

“I just was generally sore, I think,” he told reporters. “It’s a physical game. My whole body was a little bit sore, so I don’t think I took any step backward or anything like that. I had no reaggravation of the ankle — just the general, a little bit of pain I had playing with it. But other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Look no further than Mahomes’ late-game 5-yard scramble to set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game-winner.

According to NextGen stats, the quarterback reached a top speed of 18 miles per hour on the run, the fastest speed he has reached in any game this postseason.

“I think it was a big moment, so you have some adrenaline pumping — and I had to get the first down,” began Mahomes. “I had a pretty fast dude chasing me — and I’ve always said, ‘I’m just faster than the guy chasing me, so that was probably the reason I ran that fast.’”

On Wednesday, Mahomes was estimated to be a full participant in the Chiefs’ first injury report in advance of Super Bowl LVII.

