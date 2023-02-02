Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs were the only team with a winning record vs Tom Brady

The latest

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE RUSHER Somehow the Chiefs still have very little in the way of an edge threat outside of Chris Jones. They have taken several swings at the position, whether by trade (Frank Clark), first-round draft pick (George Karlaftis) or free agency (Carlos Dunlap), and while each player has made contributions, none has been the consistent threat Kansas City has been looking for. None of the Chiefs’ edge rushers posted a pass-rushing grade higher than 62.0 despite Jones wrecking shop on the interior and creating a huge volume of clean-up plays to be made.

9. LT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs Brown was franchise-tagged after failing to sign an extension with the Chiefs last offseason. It was previously reported that the final offer extended was a six-year deal that contained $139 million in total salary and a $30.25 million signing bonus. However, the structure of the deal reportedly made it more like a five-year, $95 million contract — which would have made Brown the sixth-highest paid tackle in the NFL. Brown was named to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl this year. A 26-year-old playing a premier position, he can demand a nice chunk of change.

OL: Orlando Brown Jr. Orlando Brown Jr. will likely be a priority for the Kansas City Chiefs, considering how well he’s played late in the 2022 season. Kansas City doesn’t have left tackle money available today ($14 million in projected cap space), but releasing edge-rusher Frank Clark would create the space. Even if Brown and the Chiefs are unable to reach an extension once more, Kansas City could use the franchise tag to retain him—or trade him instead of losing the 26-year-old for nothing. While the latter route is surely the unanticipated one, the Patriots should be lurking. They are expected to need a new tackle because a reunion with Isaiah Wynn is improbable at best after his shaky season. His snap share had fallen noticeably even before a foot injury. But, again, the Chiefs have heavily invested in Brown. They’ve showed no signs of looking for a change either. Throw in the reality of contending for Super Bowls annually in Kansas City, and it’s a partnership that makes sense to continue. Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DT BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds with athletic ability that once made him the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, Bresee still makes it into the first round. However, an injury history that kept him off the field for most of the past two seasons, and a lot of under-developed traits, add risk to his scouting report. In flashes, he shows some unique movement skills for a lineman who has experience from zero-technique to five-technique. But it could take some time for him to really show that consistently. And the Chiefs are a team that can afford to let him take that time to develop.

The declaration came exactly a year after Brady announced his retirement in 2022, only to change his mind 40 days later. Choking up as he announced his plan, TB12 insisted this time, it’s for good. “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” he said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record, and I’d let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.” Brady will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2028.

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to a release posted on the Ohio attorney general’s website. Per the release, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in December 2019. The alleged crime was immediately reported, according to the release, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation. The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the attorney general’s office. A summons was issued for Sills, 25, to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 16. “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the Eagles said in a statement. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship: 4 marinated takeaways

The Steve Spagnuolo game Steve: ”There’s been a ton of discussion around the Chiefs defense this season, and specifically defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo... I believe Spags coached the best season of his career this year in Kansas City... Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are always going to be the first thing everyone talks about — but Spags was put in a position this season that’s outside of his comfort zone... He didn’t have a choice this season but to lean on his rookies, and early in the season, he was dialing up some of his best gameplans. They had a little bit of a midseason lull — but they used that time to make adjustments, and Spags hit them out of the park... All of those midseason struggles and adjustments culminated in one of the best overall games he’s coached all season in the AFC Championship game. You couldn’t have asked for more from the defense and Steve Spagnuolo.”

