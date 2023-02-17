Let’s Argue: Kadarius Toney should be the Chiefs’ top receiver in 2023

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Kadarius Toney should be Kansas City’s top option at wide receiver.

Kadarius Toney should be WR1 — Gabe Swann (@GabeSwann3) February 16, 2023

Let me start by reminding everybody what an absolute steal Kadarius Toney has been. No matter what happens with him moving forward, he’s already made giving up a 2023 compensatory third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick worth it.

However, Toney hasn’t been reliable enough to be the Chiefs’ top receiver, and I’m not talking about his ability on the field. I’m referring to his availability — or lack thereof. It’s no secret that Toney has a history of missing games due to hamstring injuries, and most recently, he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, I look forward to seeing what Toney can become after having an entire offseason with this team. In the meantime, I’ll watch his punt return in Super Bowl LVII on a loop.

Let’s get another youth movement... at the receiver position.

I want Veach to invest in receivers this off-season like he invested in the secondary last year and Oline 2 years ago… pic.twitter.com/Ujg5JHmXzG — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) February 16, 2023

When I see this, it screams to me that you want the Chiefs to draft at least two wide receivers. When revamping the secondary last year and the offensive line two years ago, general manager Brett Veach drafted multiple players in the same draft.

Toney needs to be viewed as a luxury, meaning the Chiefs should move in free agency and the draft as if he won’t be there. If he is, it’s a cherry on top. I fully expect the Chiefs to draft at least one receiver with the potential of bringing in two rookie receivers.

At the end of the day, I’m all for giving Patrick Mahomes all the weapons possible. It’s never enough.

The name is back! Justyn Ross will be a major contributor in 2023.

justyn ross will be a major contributor in 2023 — cruise (CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD) (@zoominfro) February 16, 2023

If you can’t tell, I’m in the mood to talk about wide receivers today.

Justyn Ross would have been a first-round pick if not for health concerns. But, like Toney, Ross is a luxury as well. I’m rooting for him, but it’s hard to put any stock into what he can or cannot be at this point.

The Chiefs need to bring in a player that specializes in sneaks.

The Chiefs need to sign or draft a QB Sneak specialist. They’re out there. pic.twitter.com/tbF1h1apf5 — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) February 16, 2023

After seeing how efficient Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was at sneaking during the Super Bowl — and for the entire season, for that matter — it makes you kind of jealous. It’s an unstoppable play.

However, after Patrick Mahomes dislocated his knee in Denver after attempting the sneak, we knew Andy Reid and company would never do it again.

We have seen members of the tight end room take the role of quarterback in short-yardage situations, which is acceptable to me. I don’t think there’s any need to bring in an actual quarterback to be a sneak specialist.