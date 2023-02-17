Reports: Eric Bieniemy to Washington as offensive coordinator sounding ‘likely’

According to multiple reports, it sounds like the 10-year run of Eric Bieniemy as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff is coming to an end.

Bieniemy left town after the parade on Wednesday night to begin meetings with Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. The Commanders had been waiting for the end of the Chiefs’ run to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator position.

Things are going well, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Eric Bieniemy is back in the building today, his second day in a row as Ron Rivera's #Commanders and Bieniemy work through specifics. But this likely ends with Bieniemy as the new coordinator. https://t.co/95AJmrWEcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Bieniemy arrived Wednesday evening, had interviews on Thursday, and they will continue on Friday, per Rapoport. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer added that Rivera has been in touch with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Rivera worked with Reid as his linebackers coach in Philadelphia from 1999-2003.

If Bieniemy leaves for Washington, current senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy will likely be elevated into Kansas City’s coordinator position. Nagy reportedly had interest from other teams but has chosen to stay in Kansas City, with Bieniemy potentially moving on.

Matt Nagy had interest from other teams in recent weeks but knew he was likely in line for the #Chiefs’ offensive coordinator gig if Eric Bieniemy left. https://t.co/07S63qgSlB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

Nagy held the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position from 2016-17 before leaving to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears (2018-21).

As mentioned previously, it is a shame that it has come to Bieniemy having to take another coordinator position to possibly earn a head coach opportunity, as previous Reid offensive coordinators (such as Nagy) have received chances to be a head coach straightaway.

Every vacant head coach position from this cycle has been filled.