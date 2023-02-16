Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — as you know — was recently part of the 2022 Chiefs team that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, marking his second Super Bowl title for the Chiefs in four seasons.

As part of the festivities, Kelce joined Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” and he came with a major announcement. Fallon nudged Kelce on, asking him to tell the crowd why he would be back in New York in a couple of weeks.

“Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrel, [Jimmy] Fallon kind of a guy growing up,” he said, as the audience laughed. “I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother, and it’s an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL [on] March 4th.”

As the crowd applauded, Fallon told Kelce that he would be great.

“I am so nervous,” said Kelce. “Oh my God.”

This is reality, Kansas City. The Chiefs are that team.