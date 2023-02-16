Chiefs sign 12 players to reserve/future contracts

According to the NFL’s official transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs signed 12 players from their 2022 practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Wednesday. That means these individuals will be on the team’s 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins on March 15.

The list included center Austin Reiter (more on that signing from our Jared Sapp here), tight end Kendall Blanton, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, tight end Matt Bushman, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, linebacker Cole Christiansen, running back, Jerrion Ealy, quarterback Chris Oladokun, running back La’Mical Perine, wide receiver Cornell Powell, nose tackle Danny Shelton and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Of those listed, Bootle (11 defensive, 31 special teams), Christiansen (18 special teams), Powell (3 offensive, 28 special teams), Shelton (9 defensive, 2 special teams) and Smith-Marsette (12 offensive, 1 special teams) saw regular-season snaps for the Chiefs during the 2022 season.

The notable practice-squad players left unsigned are safety Zayne Anderson, running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Marcus Kemp. There is a chance all three players could end up back with the Chiefs this offseason after exploring options elsewhere.