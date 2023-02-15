 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Watch and listen to all the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade speeches

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII champions parade concluded at Union Station for a rally, which included some highly-anticipated speeches.

Watch them below, courtesy of our friends at KSHB41 (NBC):

Head coach Andy Reid

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Tight end Travis Kelce

Owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

President Mark Donovan

General manager Brett Veach

Defensive tackle Chris Jones

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride