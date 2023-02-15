VIDEO: Watch and listen to all the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade speeches

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII champions parade concluded at Union Station for a rally, which included some highly-anticipated speeches.
Watch them below, courtesy of our friends at KSHB41 (NBC):
Head coach Andy Reid
Mr. Andrew. Walter. Reid!— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
"How 'bout those @Chiefs!" #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PNyd22TOlj
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Did you miss @PatrickMahomes? "This is just the beginning. We ain't done yet," #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/pOwNcKmrDw— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
Tight end Travis Kelce
Tell 'em, @tkelce! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/W6HxWgqJmK— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
Owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt
.@Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt celebrates the second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons for #CheifsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/Q5H9oFhWlc— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
President Mark Donovan
.@Chiefs President Mark Donovan said @PatrickMahomes promised the #NFLDraft would come to Kansas City in April 2023 calling #ChiefsKingdom "the reigning world champions." #HeWasRight pic.twitter.com/Y8P8US35SN— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
General manager Brett Veach
The architect of the #SuperBowlLVII-winning roster, @Chiefs GM Brett Veach! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iYXkrNVqdQ— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
Defensive tackle Chris Jones
Aye, give @StoneColdJones that mic! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6rDkglQkxM— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
