A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl champions parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station.

Here is a look at what happened leading up to the rally:

2:07 p.m. — MVP chants!

1:45 p.m. — Mahomes has got his swing juice going.

Flawless execution from QB1. Wonder what number Patrick Mahomes is on? #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/I5kd7NCw2a — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023

1:44 p.m. — A look at the crowd.

1:40 p.m. — It sounds like Juan Thornhill wants to be back.

1:27 p.m. — Justin Reid has a message.

#Chiefs Eric Bieniemy hoists the Lombardi Trophy during Wednesday’s parade pic.twitter.com/MQq99K1m8a — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 15, 2023

1:12 p.m. — Who is calling Mahomes at this moment?

12:49 p.m. — Mahomes is all smiles.

12:48 p.m. — A picture from the top of the Mahomes’ bus.

Closer look at what’s going on top the bus with Mahomes and crew. (Per @BrittanyLynne) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sjIpUBXsL8 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023

12:33 p.m. — Current owner Chris Long on hand for the rally.

The energy. Incredible. Congrats to all involved for this masterful celebration. pic.twitter.com/umCFkj5W5w — Chris Long (@cdlong97) February 15, 2023

12:32 p.m. — The Lombardi Trophy makes its first appearance.

The Reid’s and the Hunts wit the Lombardi Trophy. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/IuL3qEY1iL — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 15, 2023

12:30 p.m. — Mahomes is feeling it.

12:30 p.m. — Mahomes amongst the people.

12:27 p.m. The bus can’t hold the Chiefs.

If seeing it correctly, looks like Orlando Brown, Skyy Moore, Jody Fortson, Marcus Kemp and Kadarius Toney among those who have exited their bus to mingle with fans. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 15, 2023

12:23 p.m. — Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles is in celebrating in Kansas City, as well.

Jamaal Charles hooked fans up with free beer before the Chiefs Super Bowl parade



: @KelliPeltierTV pic.twitter.com/y96jHF6SHS — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 15, 2023

12:22 p.m. — A great shot of Andy Reid.

12:20 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes’ outfit includes a WWE belt and the MVP trophy.

Everyone’s feed is a struggling with the mass of people .. but that’s Patrick Mahomes with MVP trophy in hand and WWE belt across the waist. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lzbuHlY3kk — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023

12:01 p.m. — Mama Kelce is in the house!

11:58 a.m. — Creed Humphrey (and the rest of the offensive line) is wearing a “0 sacks” shirt.

Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023

11:41 a.m. — The Super Bowl MVP checks in.

Going to be long day..!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2023

11:12 a.m. — The Big Slick crew wouldn’t miss the parade.