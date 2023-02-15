 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl champions parade

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station.

Here is a look at what happened leading up to the rally:

2:07 p.m. — MVP chants!

1:45 p.m. — Mahomes has got his swing juice going.

1:44 p.m. — A look at the crowd.

1:40 p.m. — It sounds like Juan Thornhill wants to be back.

1:27 p.m. — Justin Reid has a message.

1:23 p.m. — There’s EB! Last time in Chiefs colors?

1:12 p.m. — Who is calling Mahomes at this moment?

12:49 p.m. — Mahomes is all smiles.

12:48 p.m. — A picture from the top of the Mahomes’ bus.

12:33 p.m. — Current owner Chris Long on hand for the rally.

12:32 p.m. — The Lombardi Trophy makes its first appearance.

12:30 p.m. — Mahomes is feeling it.

12:30 p.m. — Mahomes amongst the people.

12:27 p.m. The bus can’t hold the Chiefs.

12:23 p.m. — Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles is in celebrating in Kansas City, as well.

12:22 p.m. — A great shot of Andy Reid.

12:20 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes’ outfit includes a WWE belt and the MVP trophy.

12:01 p.m. — Mama Kelce is in the house!

11:58 a.m. — Creed Humphrey (and the rest of the offensive line) is wearing a “0 sacks” shirt.

11:41 a.m. — The Super Bowl MVP checks in.

11:12 a.m. — The Big Slick crew wouldn’t miss the parade.

