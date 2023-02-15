A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl champions parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station.
Here is a look at what happened leading up to the rally:
2:07 p.m. — MVP chants!
M-V-P, M-V-P @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EJjEW8M163
1:45 p.m. — Mahomes has got his swing juice going.
Flawless execution from QB1. Wonder what number Patrick Mahomes is on? #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/I5kd7NCw2a— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023
1:44 p.m. — A look at the crowd.
Just insane #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/O70cAhHqq9— Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) February 15, 2023
1:40 p.m. — It sounds like Juan Thornhill wants to be back.
2x Super Bowl champ, @Juan_Thornhill, chops it up with @aaronladd0! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/StOmEjafN5— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
1:27 p.m. — Justin Reid has a message.
#Chiefs safety @JustinqReid enjoying a legendary moment on @KSHB41 your home of the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/6zQmTkRwYw— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 15, 2023
1:23 p.m. — There’s EB! Last time in Chiefs colors?
#Chiefs Eric Bieniemy hoists the Lombardi Trophy during Wednesday’s parade pic.twitter.com/MQq99K1m8a— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 15, 2023
1:12 p.m. — Who is calling Mahomes at this moment?
PARADE SZN— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/xeuljxgYMJ
12:49 p.m. — Mahomes is all smiles.
MVPatrick. (via @BrittanyLynne)— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DdtLjN7Wcl
12:48 p.m. — A picture from the top of the Mahomes’ bus.
Closer look at what’s going on top the bus with Mahomes and crew. (Per @BrittanyLynne) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sjIpUBXsL8— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023
12:33 p.m. — Current owner Chris Long on hand for the rally.
The energy. Incredible. Congrats to all involved for this masterful celebration. pic.twitter.com/umCFkj5W5w— Chris Long (@cdlong97) February 15, 2023
12:32 p.m. — The Lombardi Trophy makes its first appearance.
The Reid’s and the Hunts wit the Lombardi Trophy. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/IuL3qEY1iL— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 15, 2023
12:30 p.m. — Mahomes is feeling it.
Mood #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/R9xf9pp44K— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
12:30 p.m. — Mahomes amongst the people.
QB1.#SuperBowl MVP.@NFL MVP.@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/jGWfj8vjvn— Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) February 15, 2023
12:27 p.m. The bus can’t hold the Chiefs.
If seeing it correctly, looks like Orlando Brown, Skyy Moore, Jody Fortson, Marcus Kemp and Kadarius Toney among those who have exited their bus to mingle with fans.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 15, 2023
12:23 p.m. — Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles is in celebrating in Kansas City, as well.
Jamaal Charles hooked fans up with free beer before the Chiefs Super Bowl parade— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 15, 2023
: @KelliPeltierTV pic.twitter.com/y96jHF6SHS
12:22 p.m. — A great shot of Andy Reid.
Big Red incoming #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/G50ayZ5FIO— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
12:20 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes’ outfit includes a WWE belt and the MVP trophy.
Everyone’s feed is a struggling with the mass of people .. but that’s Patrick Mahomes with MVP trophy in hand and WWE belt across the waist. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lzbuHlY3kk— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023
12:01 p.m. — Mama Kelce is in the house!
Let's do this. @tkelce @dkelce1— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/G6CeUugmsn
11:58 a.m. — Creed Humphrey (and the rest of the offensive line) is wearing a “0 sacks” shirt.
Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023
11:41 a.m. — The Super Bowl MVP checks in.
Going to be long day..!!! #ChiefsKingdom— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2023
11:12 a.m. — The Big Slick crew wouldn’t miss the parade.
We need to start a thread for all the celebrities @CharlieKeegan41 is meeting today. pic.twitter.com/gqyeGwqmNN— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
