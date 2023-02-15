Report: Eric Bieniemy to interview with Commanders for offensive coordinator job on Thursday

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to interview for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

In his report, Rapoport calls it a “key interview” for the Commanders.

From NFL Now, #Chiefs Parade edition: Following the celebration, OC Eric Bieniemy heads to Washington to interview for the #Commanders OC job. He's a strong candidate there. pic.twitter.com/mWpWxVkUpE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

RAPOPORT: “A key interview for the Washington Commanders — who still have not yet hired an offensive coordinator. It has been forever, but the reason they’ve waited, my understanding, is they wanted to talk to Eric Bieniemy. He’s considered to be a strong candidate there, and the plan is to leave the parade [Wednesday night]... He’ll have some dinner with some brass, including Ron Rivera in Washington, and then meet [Thursday] for his formal interview. They also interviewed (former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator) Greg Roman. That was [Tuesday]. That’s the only interview the Washington Commanders have scheduled as of now, so presumably, they will make a decision. “As far as Eric Bieniemy — I know people wonder why would Eric Bieniemy take a lateral job? Why is he even able to? First of all, he allowed his contract to lapse, so he has no contract for next year. That gives him some mobility. He is also not the premiere play-caller — not the primary play-caller of the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid obviously has a big role in play-calling. If he went to the Commanders with a defensive head coach in Ron Rivera, he would run the show, he would be the play-caller and potentially put him in a better position to eventually earn a head coach job.”

Rivera is a member of the Reid coaching tree, which helps.

As far as head coach positions go, Bieniemy was only known to interview with the Indianapolis Colts during this offseason’s cycle, but the Colts have hired now-former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The rest of the once-vacant head coach positions are now filled.

Bieniemy had been tied to both the Baltimore Ravens and Tennesee Titans for their coordinator positions, but they hired now-former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Tim Kelly, respectively.

Washington waiting for Bieniemy is also a good sign for his chances, but it is a shame that it has come to him potentially having to take another coordinator position, as previous Reid offensive coordinators have received head-job opportunities straightaway.

“There’s no reason [Bieniemy] shouldn’t get one of these (head coach) jobs,” said Reid yet again on Tuesday. “He’s too good of a football coach to not.”