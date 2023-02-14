Chiefs’ Super Bowl champions parade information guide

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 57 champions, which means they will be celebrated with a champions’ parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Let’s go through everything you need to know to take in the celebration.

The basics

TIME: The parade kicks off at Noon Arrowhead Time.

LOCATION: The caravan will start at 6th Street and Grand Blvd, heading south on Grand Blvd, west on Pershing Road, north on Main and finishing at Union Station. It should last approximately an hour and a half, with the rally expected to begin around 1:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Getting to the parade

The city recommends receiving notifications regarding transit and more by texting “KCPARADE” to 888-777.

NO STREETCAR: The streetcar is suspended Wednesday and will reopen as conditions allow. In its place, there will be two RideKC Bus Links starting at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15. The RideKC Bus links will operate along Main Street, stopping at designated streetcar stops.

PARKING: Most lots around the parade site will be charging for parking, including the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Union Station and Crown Center.

KCATA PARK & RIDE LOCATIONS

Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7:30- 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time, and then again from Noon to 4:30 p.m Arrowhead Time. Riders need to return to the drop-off location for their specific shuttle. The city says a 45-minute wait at popular locations is possible.

Worlds of Fun 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 (map) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia HyVee Arena / West Bottoms (map) 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 18th & Troost Swope Park/Zoo (map) 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham Oak Park Mall 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (map) (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 25th & Southwest Boulevard 47th and State Metrocenter (map) 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

SCOOT & BIKE: There are three micro-mobility partners in Kansas City that provide an alternative way to navigate around town during parade festivities: RideKCBike, SPIN, and Bird.

How to watch

KSHB 41 (NBC) is the official broadcast partner for the parade — the celebration will air live on KSHB 41 and stream on kshb.com.

Looking for something else? Check out the official information page here.