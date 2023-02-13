Patrick Mahomes on OTAs: ‘I’ll for sure be ready’

Welcome to the NFL offseason.

Each year, the Super Bowl-winning head coach and MVP meet the media in the morning following the game, which means both Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had early wakeup calls on Monday, the first day of their offseason following a night of deserved celebrations.

Mahomes battled through a high-ankle sprain all playoffs, including the 38-35 Super Bowl championship win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reflecting on the game, the quarterback explained the only time the ankle bothered him was late in the second quarter, as Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards brought him to the ground.

“The only time that it had the real hurt was when I got tackled,” said Mahomes, who looked to be in a great deal of pain after the play. “It kind of rolled to the outside a little bit. And once you have that high-ankle sprain, any little tweak like that happens, it just really magnifies it. Coming into the game, I felt way better than I did in the Cincinnati game. Obviously, that happens there, and luckily, we were able to get into halftime and get some new tape on and some movement to try to get some mobility back.

“And then, we talked about it, my offensive line, they protected me enough, where I was able to sit in there and make the throws. It was something that I was going to play through, but I’m glad I get a little rest on it now.”

Mahomes could presumably rest the ankle until the middle of April, which was around the time the quarterback organized “Camp Pat” in his home state of Texas last offseason.

Mahomes expects to be ready for the first part of the offseason.

“I’ll for sure be ready for OTAs and everything like that,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll have to continue the rehab, continue the treatment that we were doing and just give it some rest. I think the best thing for it is going to be rest — and try to make sure when we get to OTAs, I’m ready to go.

“I think what might take a hit is my golf game, so I’ll have to take a few weeks off of that.”