14 things overheard as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won their second NFL championship in four seasons with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Okay... now they can say they’ve faced a good quarterback.”
- “The 1985 Chicago Bears defense would like an apology.”
- “Wonder how much the Eagles paid Vic Fangio to let Patrick Mahomes hang 38 points on them?”
- “Nice to see the Arizona groundskeepers really learned from their Week 1 mistakes.”
- “When Rihanna went up on that levitating platform, I’m surprised CNN didn’t breathlessly report there was another object floating in U.S. airspace.”
- “Explain to me how the New York Giants looked at their wide receiver room and thought Kadarius Toney was the problem.”
- “If the NFL banned pushing runners from behind for the first down, the Chiefs would have won this game 38-3.”
- “There is no force on Earth more deadly than Patrick Mahomes with a 10-point deficit.”
- “In the second half, the Eagles’ defense was clearly still in shock about Rihanna’s pregnancy.”
- “I wonder where Miles Sanders and Haason Reddick watched the game.”
- “The NFL is such a copycat league that next year, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will be trying to get high-ankle sprains.”
- “Wow Cheffers, when we asked for a makeup call after the Raiders game, we had no idea you’d be so generous!”
- “Brett Veach is furious. He desperately wanted the 30th draft pick instead of the 31st.”
- “I know I should be celebrating, but I’m still mad about the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.”
Loading comments...