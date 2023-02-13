Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are your Super Bowl Champions

The latest

Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes comes up clutch, Chiefs come back to beat the Eagles | Yahoo! Sports

It was a reminder Mahomes was playing Super Bowl LVII with a high ankle sprain on Sunday. He was tackled on a third down and stayed down for a while. He limped off, slowly. Trainers looked at him on the sideline while he writhed in pain. Shortly after that, when the Eagles kicked a field goal to end the first half, it looked like another loss for Mahomes in a Super Bowl was coming. The Eagles led by 10 at halftime and had thoroughly outplayed the Chiefs. Eagles fans chanted “MVP!” after their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, had his second touchdown run of the day. Mahomes is special, and so is this emerging Chiefs dynasty. The Kansas City Chiefs, behind their injured quarterback, came back and won their second Super Bowl in five seasons. Mahomes threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns and his stunning 26-yard run set up a field goal by Harrison Butker with eight seconds left as the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. Millions of viewers were waiting for Mahomes to come through with a game-winning drive after Philadelphia tied it with 5:15 left, and he delivered.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory | NFL.com

Chad Henne is retiring a Super Bowl champion. The Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Henne, who has been on the Chiefs since 2018, warmed up briefly on the sidelines after Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Although he did not end up being pressed into action on the game’s biggest stage, the longtime backup still scored the second Super Bowl ring of his career.

Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVII | The Ringer

Winner: Patrick Mahomes At the end of his fifth season as an NFL starter, Patrick Mahomes already has the résumé of an NFL Hall of Famer. He won his second MVP on Thursday night after leading the NFL in passing yardage and passing touchdowns this season, and topped it off with a second Super Bowl championship and a second Super Bowl MVP on Sunday against the Eagles. Mahomes threw three passing touchdowns in Kansas City’s 38-35 win, but his most important play might have been a gutty scramble. Just three weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Jaguars and after re-aggravating that injury in the second quarter, he broke off a 26-yard run—his longest of the entire season—to get Kansas City into the red zone in a tie game with three minutes to go, helping setting up an easy game-winning field goal:

Eagles’ Jason Kelce ‘really happy’ for brother Travis as his Chiefs take Super Bowl | ESPN

The “Kelce Bowl” went to younger brother Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs edged Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in a thrilling Super Bowl LVII. Big brother Jason was gracious in defeat — even if his concession had a familiar competitive fire to it. “Maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. I was a little emotional when I saw my mom and dad. Trav I was not too emotional about. I was just like, ‘F--- you, congratulations,’” he said. “It was an awesome two weeks for our family. I’m really happy for Trav, the Chiefs. There’s a lot of people I know over there in Kansas City that are a big reason why I’m even in Philadelphia, including head coach Andy Reid. Frustrated we didn’t win but certainly happy for those guys.” Mother Donna Kelce said before the game that she’d be rooting for both offenses (Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs, while Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles) as a way to navigate the tricky situation of having her two sons playing against each other on the biggest of stages. It worked out well in that respect, as the Chiefs and Eagles combined for 73 points, the third most in Super Bowl history.

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: ‘It was holding’ | NFL.com

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Philadelphia Eagles fans might be miffed at the holding call on James Bradberry that essentially ended the drama in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the corner admitted to committing the penalty after getting beat by JuJu Smith-Schuster. “It was a holding,” he said following the Eagles’ 38-35 loss. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.” With the game tied 35-35 with 1:54 remaining, the Chiefs faced a third-and-8 from the Philly 15. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lobbed a pass to Smith-Schuster that wasn’t close. However, a flag flew in, giving K.C. an automatic first down, allowing them to drain the clock to 11 seconds before kicking the game-winning field for the win.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he plans to return in 2023 | ESPN

Andy Reid said after Super Bowl LVII that he plans to coach the Kansas City Chiefs again in 2023. “If they’ll have me, I’ll stick around,” Reid said after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise’s third Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs will undoubtedly have Reid, 64, who coached them to their third Super Bowl in four seasons. They beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but lost the next year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, said reports that surfaced before the game that Reid would have a decision to make about his future in coaching were news to him. “He has every right to retire,” Mahomes said. “He’s done so many great things for so long. But I can tell by how much he enjoys this that that’s not anywhere in the near future. “I know that we’ll have conversations before that moment happens. Whenever that time is right for him, we’ll embrace it. But I’m glad that he’s sticking around because we feel like the job’s not finished.”

Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over Eagles | Chiefs Wire

A tale of two halves for the Kansas City Chiefs ends in the third Super Bowl win in franchise history. The first half saw offensive and defensive struggles, but they were able to overcome it all in the end. So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII? Final Score: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 The brilliance of Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ offense was on full display in the second half of the game. The team used several unique play designs to get players open in the red zone and move down the field. Patrick Mahomes had a few “over my dead body” moments during the game, including a 26-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Weekly Awards Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Chiefs Wire Game Ball: LB Nick Bolton Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: RB Isiah Pacheco Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: TE Travis Kelce Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: QB Patrick Mahomes Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Willie Gay Jr. Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: WR Kadarius Toney Otis Taylor Play of the Game: LB Nick Bolton’s 36-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 4-of-8 on third down.

NFL mock draft 2023: Updated first round projection after Super Bowl | SB Nation

The season is now over, the confetti has hit the field, and the champions are celebrating their Super Bowl victory. However, football doesn’t stop here. With the season in the rear view, the NFL world turns to the NFL Draft as the next major event. It’s tough to get a good view of what will happen in the draft because coaching staffs need to be filled out and free agency needs to happen first, but we’re going to give it our best shot. A couple of housekeeping notes, here. There are two trades in the top-10, and for specifics, here they are: Chicago Bears receive: 4th overall pick, 35th overall pick, 2024 1st round pick Indianapolis Colts receive: 1st overall pick Colts GM Chris Ballard has been very open about going and getting a QB in the draft this year, regardless of their draft position. With the clock possibly ticking on Ballard’s tenure in Indy, he could be looking to make an aggressive move. More importantly than having the first overall pick, Chicago needs as many shots at the dartboard as possible, to really jumpstart their rebuild. The trade benefits both teams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: 8th overall pick Atlanta Falcons receive: 19th overall pick, 50th overall pick, 182nd overall pick The Tom Brady era is over in Tampa, and rather than completely tearing down the franchise, the Bucs can opt to go draft their next QB of the future in the event one of the top guys falls. The Falcons really are at the point where they can draft best player available or trade back, and that’s exactly what they do. 31 | Kansas City Chiefs | Rashee Rice | WR | SMU | Senior

Trade Lamar Jackson? Ravens plan to tag and keep QB, but could be tempted by big trade offer | NFL.com

The Baltimore Ravens will place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the sides cannot agree to a long-term deal in the coming weeks — and there is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per sources. Jackson, 26, played out his rookie deal this past season and is unsigned for the 2023 season. In a season-ending press conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there was a “200% chance” that Jackson stays in Baltimore and general manager Eric DeCosta said they were excited to restart negotiations, even after Jackson missed the end of a second consecutive season because of injury. But Jackson’s desire for more fully guaranteed money — in line with Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns — has kept the sides from striking a deal, despite Baltimore making multiple offers near the top of the QB market in key metrics. If the sides don’t come to terms on a long-term deal before the March 7 tag deadline, the likelihood is still that Jackson plays in Baltimore. Yet there are multiple ways Jackson could end up playing elsewhere in 2023.

Sources: Raiders QB Derek Carr won’t waive no-trade clause | ESPN.com

HENDERSON, Nev. — Derek Carr will not waive his no-trade clause and will not extend Wednesday’s deadline for more than $40 million in guarantees to kick in on his current contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders might release the nine-year veteran quarterback as soon as Monday, the sources said, as only one team was interested in a trade, and it wanted Carr to take a pay cut. Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, visited with the New Orleans Saints last week. If Carr is released by Las Vegas, he would then have a month’s head start to begin negotiations and sign with any team of his choosing; other free agent quarterbacks cannot officially do so until the start of the new league year on March 15. But should Carr be on the Raiders’ roster come Wednesday, his full $32.9 million salary for 2023 becomes guaranteed, as does $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024. If they cut him before then, the Raiders will be off the hook for the $40.4 million, and they would take a $5.6 million salary cap hit while freeing up $29.3 million in cap space.

Chiefs’ trade for Kadarius Toney pays off on the biggest stage

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again NFL champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.

For the Chiefs to win, we knew that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce would have to have big games. They did not disappoint. But when Kansas City was trailing in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who didn’t play a single offensive snap in the first half — would help change the game.

The former New York Giants wideout — acquired in 2021’s first round — came to the Chiefs just before the trade deadline in exchange for the team’s 2023 compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

On a magnificent play call by head coach Andy Reid that left him wide open for a five-yard touchdown reception, Toney gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead — their first of the game.

On the ensuing drive, the Kansas City defense forced a three-and-out. Toney took the punt at the Chiefs’ 30-yard line, started left and then cut back right to find a wall of Kansas City blockers in front of him. His 65-yard return set a Super Bowl record, putting the Chiefs on the Eagles’ 5-yard line. Three plays later, Kansas City went up 35-27 with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter.

WE ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS !!!! pic.twitter.com/ws26JGa3xo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

