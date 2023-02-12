 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Skyy Moore scores TD after Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return

By MTPeterson
/ new

The Chiefs have swiftly taken the lead from the Chiefs and don’t look to be giving it back anytime soon.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride