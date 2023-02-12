Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News Super Bowl NFL Playoffs WATCH: Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs their first lead with 4th quarter TD By MTPeterson@ZoneTracks Feb 12, 2023, 8:37pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs their first lead with 4th quarter TD Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kadarius Toney WALK IN TD! We’ve got ourselves a game…(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Soy9A0jh3B— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023 The first-year Chief might have just made the play of the game for Kansas City. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
