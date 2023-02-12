Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News Super Bowl NFL Playoffs WATCH: Isiah Pacheco bursts into end zone to begin second half By MTPeterson@ZoneTracks Feb 12, 2023, 8:01pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Isiah Pacheco bursts into end zone to begin second half Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email PACHECO PUNCHES IT IN FOR THE TD #SBVLII (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/AMHZ412H8q— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2023 The rookie running back keeps the Chiefs in the game with some tough running to start the second half. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
