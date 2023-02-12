AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Eagles!

Two of the best teams representing their respectable divisions held an instant classic for Super Bowl LVII — but the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The Chiefs didn’t even have the lead until 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The battle between the MVP vs. the MVP runner-up was a big part of the show as well.

Patrick Mahomes even limped off the field on a play before halftime — but after intermission, he fired up the team and put together scoring drives.

Jalen Hurts frequently exposed the Chiefs’ run defense. He also showed off his arm strength by connecting with A.J. Brown 45 yards in the end zone for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts is so difficult to defend — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 13, 2023

The time of possession was in favor of the Eagles the entire game; the Chiefs defense could not get off the field on third down. The biggest highlight for the Chiefs defense came from Nick Bolton. Bolton scooped up the football and scored a touchdown on a Hurts fumble.

