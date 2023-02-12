Patrick Mahomes appears to re-injure ankle during Super Bowl LVII second quarter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-injure his right ankle as he was tackled toward the end of the second quarter. Mahomes originally suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On third-and-15, Mahomes tried to scramble for the first down, only to be met by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. Mahomes looked to be in serious pain and could barely jog off the field as the Kansas City punting team came onto the field.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne could be seen throwing on the sideline after the play, but the Chiefs’ offense never got back on the field before the end of the second quarter. The Eagles kicked a field goal before the half to make the score 24-14 at the intermission, which would be longer than usual.

Mahomes was 8 of 13 for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first half.