Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIVE updates: Score at 7-7 late in first quarter

The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs are playing the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles for the 2022 NFL Championship in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams finished their seasons with 14-3 records and the top playoff seed in their conference — and are widely seen as evenly-matched teams.

First quarter

The opening coin toss went the Chiefs’ way, landing on tails. They decided to defer their decision to the second half, giving Philadelphia the ball to begin the championship match. The kickoff landed in the end zone for a touchback.

The Chiefs’ defense came out aggressive, swarming to the ball on the first two plays to force third and five. However, Philadelphia moved the chains on a short throw to wide receiver DeVonta Smith — who felt safety Justin Reid’s presence with a big hit out of bounds. The Chiefs’ back end continued attacking, but the Eagles had answers — marching into the red zone with chunk pass completions.

A big run got Philadelphia to the two-yard line, but a tackle for loss by safety Juan Thornhill forced third and short; they did convert, with a run that nearly scored. After that, quarterback Jalen Hurts punched in a quarterback sneak to take the early 7-0 lead.

After a three-yard run to start, quarterback Patrick Mahomes used play action from under center to get tight end Travis Kelce open across the middle for 20 yards. After an eight-yard scramble by Mahomes, the Chiefs hurried to the line — then handed off to running back Isiah Pacheco for a breakaway 24-yard run.

From just inside the red zone, Mahomes went to Kelce on an out and up — and Philadelphia’s defender was left behind for an 18-yard touchdown. The game was tied at seven after a quick answering drive.

The Eagles backed themselves up to start their next drive, then linebacker Leo Chenal kept them behind the sticks with a great tackle on an ensuing run. They were forced into third and 14, where good coverage and a relentless pass rush forced a throw away and a punt.

A screen to tight end Noah Gray got the next drive going — although gaining only six yards. Then Eagles’ defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh drew a flag for illegal use of hands, setting up another big completion to Kelce off play action. From the Eagles’ 31-yard line, Kansas City got into third and three, where a tight-window throw on the roll out was knocked away.

It set up a field goal from 42 yards, but kicker Harrison Butker hit the left post and it fell no good.

Special Teams

Kicker Harrison Butker nailed his first attempt at the point-after kick in the first quarter. Later in that period, he had a 42-yard kick to hit — but pushed it left for a miss.

Punt returner Kadarius Toney gained 12 yards on his first punt return, midway through the first quarter.