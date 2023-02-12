 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Eagles: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Blake Bell will not dress

Kansas City and Philadelphia have released their inactive player lists for Super Bowl LVII.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Clyde-Edwards-Helaire and tight end Blake Bell will not dress for the game. Reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti — a new father of twins — will be active for the matchup.

All of Sunday’s inactive players should be considered healthy scratches. Every one of the team’s rostered players was a full participant in Friday’s final practice — and no players were given injury designations for the game.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated two practice-squad players: wide receiver (and special-teams ace) Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster. Only Kemp is active for the game.

The Eagles have also released their list of inactives.

In Friday’s final injury report, only wide receiver Britan Covey was listed as questionable for the game after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He is active for Sunday’s matchup, so all of these inactive players should be considered as healthy scratches.

On Saturday, Philadelphia activated starting punter Arryn Siposs from Reserve/Injured to the active roster and elevated two practice-squad players: safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward. Only Siposs will active — while backup punter Brett Kern will not dress for the game.

