Chiefs-Eagles: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Blake Bell will not dress

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Clyde-Edwards-Helaire and tight end Blake Bell will not dress for the game. Reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti — a new father of twins — will be active for the matchup.

Here are our inactives for #SBLVII:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

All of Sunday’s inactive players should be considered healthy scratches. Every one of the team’s rostered players was a full participant in Friday’s final practice — and no players were given injury designations for the game.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated two practice-squad players: wide receiver (and special-teams ace) Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster. Only Kemp is active for the game.

The Eagles have also released their list of inactives.

Eagles inactives:



QB Ian Book

CB Josiah Scott

RB Trey Sermon

P Brett Kern

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

WR Greg Ward



Arryn Siposs will resume punting duties. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2023

In Friday’s final injury report, only wide receiver Britan Covey was listed as questionable for the game after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He is active for Sunday’s matchup, so all of these inactive players should be considered as healthy scratches.

On Saturday, Philadelphia activated starting punter Arryn Siposs from Reserve/Injured to the active roster and elevated two practice-squad players: safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward. Only Siposs will active — while backup punter Brett Kern will not dress for the game.