Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl LVII, game time, streaming, and more

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the 2022 NFL championship in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

The AFC Champion Chiefs are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance — their third in the last four seasons — hoping to bring home their third Vince Lombardi Trophy. They’ll be facing the NFC Champion Eagles, who will be making their fourth appearance in the NFL’s championship game — and hoping to earn their second victory there.

Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records to earn the No. 1 postseason seed in their conferences. Kansas City defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and won the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. Philadelphia beat the New York Giants before claiming the NFC title with a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City comes into the game with the league's top-ranked scoring offense and 16th-ranked scoring defense. Philadelphia ended the 2022 season with the league's third-ranked offense and eighth-ranked defense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid figures prominently in the championship histories for both squads. He is setting a new franchise record with his third Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City — but was also Philadelphia’s head coach when they lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots after the 2004 season. When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the Patriots following the 2017 campaign, their head coach Doug Pederson had won his coaching spurs as an assistant to Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Nuts and bolts