Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl LVII, game time, streaming, and more

Everything you need to know to watch Kansas City take on Philadelphia for the NFL championship.

By John Dixon
new

Super Bowl LVII - Previews Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the 2022 NFL championship in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

The AFC Champion Chiefs are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance — their third in the last four seasons — hoping to bring home their third Vince Lombardi Trophy. They’ll be facing the NFC Champion Eagles, who will be making their fourth appearance in the NFL’s championship game — and hoping to earn their second victory there.

Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records to earn the No. 1 postseason seed in their conferences. Kansas City defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and won the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. Philadelphia beat the New York Giants before claiming the NFC title with a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City comes into the game with the league's top-ranked scoring offense and 16th-ranked scoring defense. Philadelphia ended the 2022 season with the league's third-ranked offense and eighth-ranked defense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid figures prominently in the championship histories for both squads. He is setting a new franchise record with his third Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City — but was also Philadelphia’s head coach when they lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots after the 2004 season. When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the Patriots following the 2017 campaign, their head coach Doug Pederson had won his coaching spurs as an assistant to Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 72, winds SW at 12 mph
  • Matchup history: 5-4 Kansas City (regular season)
  • Odds: Eagles -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Carl Cheffers (51), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge Jerod Phillips (6), line judge Jeff Bergman (32), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mark Butterworth and replay assistant Frank Szczepanik.
  • Television broadcast: with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews on WDAF (FOX/4-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WTXF (FOX/29-Philadelphia) and Fox affiliates nationwide
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV, FOX Nation
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
  • XXXX radio broadcast: with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on WIP (94.1 FM-Philadelphia) and Eagles Radio Network affiliates.
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Bleeding Green Nation
2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17 OT
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-17
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 Won
30-27
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
26-10
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 Lost
27-24
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 Won
34-28
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 Won
30-24 OT
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
24-10
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 Won
31-13
Wk
19		 Bye - - -
Wk
20		 Sat
Jan 21		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-20
Wk
21		 Sun
Jan 29		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
23-20
Wk
22		 Sun
Feb 12		 Eagles State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 FOX
5:30 PM

