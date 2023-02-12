Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl LVII, game time, streaming, and more

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the 2022 NFL championship in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.
The AFC Champion Chiefs are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance — their third in the last four seasons — hoping to bring home their third Vince Lombardi Trophy. They’ll be facing the NFC Champion Eagles, who will be making their fourth appearance in the NFL’s championship game — and hoping to earn their second victory there.
Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records to earn the No. 1 postseason seed in their conferences. Kansas City defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and won the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. Philadelphia beat the New York Giants before claiming the NFC title with a win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City comes into the game with the league's top-ranked scoring offense and 16th-ranked scoring defense. Philadelphia ended the 2022 season with the league's third-ranked offense and eighth-ranked defense.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid figures prominently in the championship histories for both squads. He is setting a new franchise record with his third Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City — but was also Philadelphia’s head coach when they lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots after the 2004 season. When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the Patriots following the 2017 campaign, their head coach Doug Pederson had won his coaching spurs as an assistant to Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Weather forecast: Sunny and 72, winds SW at 12 mph
- Matchup history: 5-4 Kansas City (regular season)
- Odds: Eagles -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Carl Cheffers (51), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge Jerod Phillips (6), line judge Jeff Bergman (32), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mark Butterworth and replay assistant Frank Szczepanik.
- Television broadcast: with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews on WDAF (FOX/4-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WTXF (FOX/29-Philadelphia) and Fox affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, FOX Nation
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- XXXX radio broadcast: with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on WIP (94.1 FM-Philadelphia) and Eagles Radio Network affiliates.
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
- Enemy SB Nation site: Bleeding Green Nation
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17 OT
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
30-27
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-10
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
27-24
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
34-28
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|Won
30-24 OT
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
24-10
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-13
|Wk
19
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
20
|Sat
Jan 21
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-20
|Wk
21
|Sun
Jan 29
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
23-20
|Wk
22
|Sun
Feb 12
|Eagles
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|FOX
5:30 PM
Loading comments...