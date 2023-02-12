The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! Celebrate with all new T-shirts, hats, and more!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again!

For the second time in four years, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, flash Super Bowl rings, and celebrate being the best of the best in the NFL.

This year’s hard-fought victory came in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, that pitted brother against brother. Sorry Mama Kelce, your boy Travis beat out big bro Jason. Meanwhile, Andy Reid proved that he is still a superior coach to former Chiefs’ wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni, who’ll have to battle that chip on his shoulder for another season.

Now that the confetti has fallen and the champagne has stop flowing

