Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans thing their star tight end will lead the team in receiving yards this Sunday.

Mahomes to Kelce FTW

Over the last five seasons, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have established an amazing connection — and fans expect it to play a big role in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No. 3 running back

Although you probably won’t find a lot of Kansas City fans who are happy about the draft resources used to acquire Clyde Edwards-Helaire — or who want him to once again become the team’s starter — there’s no doubt that he is preferred over running back Ronald Jones.

Let’s bring JuJu back

Almost half of Chiefs fans would like to see the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout stay in Kansas City for at least another season.

Travis will strike first

It would seem that NFL fans from across the country are also pretty sure that Kelce will have a big impact on Sunday’s game. By a margin of over three to one against any other player, fans think he’ll have the first score.

A close, exciting Super Bowl

More than three in four NFL fans think that points will be scored in every quarter of Sunday’s game — a good indicator that fans expect a close, exciting game.

Super Bowl MVP

Last week, we learned that a majority of NFL fans want the Chiefs to defeat the Eagles — but a majority of those same fans think the Eagles will prevail. A week later, a majority of NFL fans think a Kansas City player will be named Super Bowl MVP.

Best Philadelphia party food

Is it a surprise that the Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich is considered the City of Brotherly Love’s most significant contribution to Super Bowl party cuisine?

Best Kansas City party food

Nor is it unsurprising that burnt ends lead the list of Kansas City’s contributions.

The best food city

But it’s nice that a majority of NFL fans can recognize a great food city when they see one!

