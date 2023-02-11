On Sunday Night, the Kansas City Chiefs play for the NFL championship against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown Lineup should you use for Super Bowl LVII?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) A.J. Brown $13,800 17.3 Flex Patrick Mahomes $11,000 26.3 Flex Travis Kelce $10,600 20.6 Flex Marquez Valdes-Scantling $6,200 8.4 Flex Miles Sanders $7,800 13.4 Flex Jack Stoll $600 1.3

Captain’s Chair

Wide receiver A.J. Brown

Averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game, Brown is the greatest receiving threat on the Eagles’ roster. He’s been limited in his last two games. But that is more because the Philadelphia passing game never had to ramp up. It will likely have to do more against the Chiefs, giving Brown more opportunities.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

On one leg in the AFC Championship, Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. That was good for 23.84 fantasy points — and if not for that strange fumble, it would have been for more. He averages 26.3 fantasy points per game. While the Eagles’ defense is good, Mahomes is... well... Mahomes.

Tight end Travis Kelce

The Kansas City tight end is also an unstoppable force. Averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game, Kelce is not just the league’s best tight end. He’s also one of the league’s greatest receivers, period.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

While Valdes-Scantling may not repeat his six-catch, 116-yard game from two weeks ago, , he’s proven himself a worthy asset on this offense. He’s absolutely earned the trust of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. He represents the speed — the deep threat — on the Chiefs’ offense. In this game, that could prove to be crucial.

Running back Miles Sanders

Sanders is Philadelphia’s biggest running threat — and the Kansas City defense gives up an average of 107.6 rushing yards per game. The Chiefs will likely focus on preventing quarterback Jalen Hurts from scrambling — so most of the Eagles’ rushing attempts are likely to come from Sanders.

Tight end Jack Stoll

This is nothing but a value pick — a roster filler, if you will. Unless Philadelphia gets up big, Stoll will provide essentially nothing to the Eagles’ offense.

I won’t act like I know how this game will end. It’s the Super Bowl. There’s no clear winner until the clock reads 0:00. Just ask the Atlanta Falcons.

As always... bet responsibly.