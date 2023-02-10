Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week — including official game designations:

Chiefs

Eagles

Some notes

The Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII. That means quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) — who were full participants Friday — are all good to go for the game.

More on the Chiefs: during Monday's "Opening Night" media availability, Toney said he was "definitely playing" in Sunday's game. Sneed (knee) was on the injury report with a limited designation on Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added some context, reporting that Sneed "should be OK." Sneed cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Super Bowl practice week.

The Eagles have only one questionable player: wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring).

