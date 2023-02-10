STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

Missed opportunities and turnovers hurt the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Philadelphia Eagles lifted the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII — well, at least in the EA Universe.

The Chiefs simply could not hold onto the ball on contact through the ground. On the first drive of the game for the Chiefs, running back Jerick McKinnon fumbled the ball, giving Philadelphia all the momentum early.

In the second quarter, Marques Valdez-Scantling fumbled as well. Before these fumbles, the Chiefs looked poised to score.

The Chiefs had plenty of opportunities to stop Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts but couldn't get it done. The Eagles completed three fourth-down conversions on three different drives, which resulted in 17 points.

The game was 20-3 at halftime, seeming out of reach for the Chiefs — but Patrick Mahomes kept them hanging around.

The Chiefs needed to score on every drive in the second half due to how long the Eagles' offense was on the field. The Eagles won the time of possession battle 40:41 to 19:19.

Mahomes worked efficiently In the third quarter.

The Chiefs had two possessions during the third quarter — both resulting in big touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster scored a 78-yard touchdown, and Kadarius Toney scored an 84-yard touchdown. The Chiefs only had the ball for a little over a minute during the third quarter.

The only possession the Chiefs had in the fourth quarter was the best drive of the game. A long drive — with three successful third-down conversions — ended with a Marquez Vales-Scantling touchdown.

But later, defensive tackle Chris Jones left with an arm injury — and the Eagles capitalized by utilizing Miles Sanders and the run game.

Final score: Eagles 31, Chiefs 24

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 21/26, 359 yards, 3 TD

Jalen Hurts 32/37, 343 yards, 2 TD, 8 att, 40 yards

Miles Sanders 27 att, 108 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 7 att, 12 yards

Jerick Mckinnon 6 att, 26 yards, 1 fumble

DeVonta Smith 7 rec, 117 yards

AJ Brown 7 rec, 87 yards

Travis Kelce 6 rec, 76 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 5 rec, 121 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 2 rec, 93 yards, 1 TD

Willie Gay 19 total, 7 solo, 2 TFL

Justin Reid 15 total, 5 solo, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Nick Bolton 15 total, 4 solo, 1 TFL

George Karlaftis 3 total, 1 solo, 1 TFL

Frank Clark 3 total, 1 solo, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack

Thank you all for reading and enjoying this year's Madden Simulations series. It was a pleasure to provide them each week. Until next time... inside the EA Universe.