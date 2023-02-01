Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
While Kansas City is not practicing on Wednesday, February 1, the team is still required to issue an injury report that estimates what players’ participation would have been if a practice had been conducted.
So here is the Chiefs’ first official estimated injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Pelvis
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Ankles
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Illness
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Eagles
Check back later for the Eagles' estimated injury report.
Some notes
- The Chiefs listed four players who would not have practiced on Wednesday: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion). These become the names to monitor as we move through this week and next. The media will have a brief look at the practice on Thursday.
- There is less concern for the limited participants, guard Trey Smith (ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder). With 11 days to go before Super Bowl LVII, the expectation is that Smith and Gay should be just fine come game day.
- It’s good news for the Chiefs that tight ends Travis Kelce and Jody Fortson did not appear on the list, meaning they should be good to go when the team actually takes the field on Thursday.
- As a reminder: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report.
Loading comments...