Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

While Kansas City is not practicing on Wednesday, February 1, the team is still required to issue an injury report that estimates what players’ participation would have been if a practice had been conducted.

So here is the Chiefs’ first official estimated injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee DNP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring DNP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Concussion DNP - - - Trey Smith G Ankle LP - - - Willie Gay LB Shoulder LP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP - - - Justin Watson WR Illness FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - -

Eagles

Check back later for the Eagles' estimated injury report.

Some notes