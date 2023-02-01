 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Eagles Wednesday injury report: 4 Chiefs to monitor ahead of Super Bowl LVII

A week from Sunday, Kansas City plays Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII

By Pete Sweeney
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. A week from Sunday, the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

While Kansas City is not practicing on Wednesday, February 1, the team is still required to issue an injury report that estimates what players’ participation would have been if a practice had been conducted.

So here is the Chiefs’ first official estimated injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee DNP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring DNP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Concussion DNP - - -
Trey Smith G Ankle LP - - -
Willie Gay LB Shoulder LP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Illness FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - -

Eagles

Check back later for the Eagles' estimated injury report.

Some notes

  • The Chiefs listed four players who would not have practiced on Wednesday: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion). These become the names to monitor as we move through this week and next. The media will have a brief look at the practice on Thursday.
  • There is less concern for the limited participants, guard Trey Smith (ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder). With 11 days to go before Super Bowl LVII, the expectation is that Smith and Gay should be just fine come game day.
  • It’s good news for the Chiefs that tight ends Travis Kelce and Jody Fortson did not appear on the list, meaning they should be good to go when the team actually takes the field on Thursday.
  • As a reminder: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve and so he does not need to appear on the Chiefs’ injury report.

